Fourth Wave Energy Inc. Reaches Agreement To Acquire Patented Solar Roofing Company

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Wave Energy , Inc. (OTCQB: FWAV) ("Fourth Wave" or the "Company"), a San Jose-based climate solutions company, announces plans to acquire solar tile company DeSol Power Tiles ( www.desolpowertiles.com).

The company plans to manufacture, market and distribute throughout North America solar tile roofs designed by DeSol Power Tiles. The DeSol solar roof system integrates design and functionality. The patented system uses roof tiles, not solar panels, as to not affect the aesthetic or architectural appeal of a roof. With a simple, flat design, based on the classic Nordic style, DeSol roof tiles will complement the home with a completely sealed, walkable surface that covers the entire roof. Currently manufactured in the US, DeSol solar roof tiles provide a beautiful solution with a performance guaranteed for 30 years.

The system is easily installed by local contractors, roofers and developers with the aid of an electrician for wiring. Due to this ease of installation the company plans to scale quickly and effectively.

Residential and commercial buildings create approximately 30% of all greenhouse gas emissions and have become a major target of climate activists on the path to a low or zero carbon future. The US has approximately 80 million homes and only about 3% have been converted to solar powered clean energy.

The DeSol Tile was developed and patented in the United States by a Belgium based solar engineer in response to the growing need for an ascetically pleasing solar roofing option.

"We are very pleased to be able to add the product to our company," stated Joseph Isaacs, FWAV CEO. "Solar tiles present a unique and increasingly popular solar option as they are widely considered to be more aesthetically pleasing, more cost effective and can be easily installed." The acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including the execution of a definitive agreement between the parties.

