Fourteen New Outsourced Sales Leaders Focused On Helping SMB Owners Maximize Revenue

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® merges the proven tools and platform with accomplished sales leadership consultants, providing small and mid-sized business owners with the means to elevate their sales organization to be more efficient and increase revenue at a price point they can afford.

Fourteen seasoned sales leaders joined the latest training class and are ready to serve the following markets throughout North America:

"While fractional sales leadership is often leveraged, many business owners often overlook the opportunity to elevate their sales organization with a tenured sales leader for a specified time period with deliverables that will drive success. Our Advisors provide the SMB market with sales structure and take the time to implement and lead sales to ensure the plan is executed well," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, LLC.

