Four Trial Lawyers From The Law Offices Of Frank L. Branson Earn Best Lawyers In America Honors

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four trial lawyers from The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson have been honored in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, including firm founder Frank Branson who is recognized by the nationally respected guide to the legal industry in four practice areas.

Mr. Branson has been honored in every Best Lawyers edition since 1987. This year, Best Lawyers researchers singled out Mr. Branson for his expertise in five practice areas: Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation, Product Liability Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Professional Malpractice Law, and Medical Malpractice Law.

Debbie Dudley Branson was honored for her work in Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation and Commercial Litigation. She has been recognized annually since 2012. Veteran attorney Tim Newson earned selection for his work in Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation. John Burkhead made Best Lawyers' "Ones to Watch" list of midcareer attorneys for his Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation work.

The oldest and one of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the country, the Best Lawyers list is developed from thousands of confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research. Honorees represent the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys. For a full list of honorees visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/america.

In addition to having two jury verdicts inducted in the 2020 VerdictSearch Hall of Fame, Mr. Branson was named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas list for the 21st year. Twice in the last three years, the firm has been named Elite Trial Lawyers Product Liability Law Firm of the Year by the National Law Journal and the National Trial Lawyers.

In addition, Mr. Branson has made the lists of Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's " Dallas 500: Most Powerful Business Leaders." Super Lawyers magazine has listed him among the Top 10 lawyers in Texas every year since 2007 and among the Top 100 since 2003. This year the Texas Bar Foundation awarded him the Ronald D. Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award for his career-spanning commitment to upholding the legal profession's highest ethical and professional standards.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, trucking accidents, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit www.flbranson.com.

