Four Seasons Plumbing Reminds Homeowners That Tree Roots Pose Risk To Pipes

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Plumbing, a family-owned and -operated plumbing company serving the Asheville and Hendersonville areas, offers homeowners tips for preventing the potentially major damage to residential plumbing pipes that can be caused by tree roots.

"Our area is graced with beautiful, stately trees that provide aesthetic and environmental value," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "But it's very important to be aware of the problems tree roots can create for a home's plumbing and sewer lines. Repairing root damage can be difficult and expensive after it happens, and it can also threaten the health of the tree. Keeping trees a safe distance from pipes in the first place is the best strategy."

Tree roots can compromise plumbing systems by delivering exterior pressure as they grow or snaking inside small leaks and exerting pressure from within. Results could include small or large leaks, clogs or even burst pipes.

Know your plumbing: Learn where your homes plumbing and sewer lines run so you can assess any existing risks and so you don't plant any new trees close to the pipes.

Learn where your homes plumbing and sewer lines run so you can assess any existing risks and so you don't plant any new trees close to the pipes. Build a barrier: Wood or metal barriers installed around the pipes can effectively prevent roots from reaching the pipes.

Wood or metal barriers installed around the pipes can effectively prevent roots from reaching the pipes. Plant smart: Consult with neighbors, utility companies and tree and plumbing experts so new trees are planted a sufficient distance from pipes. Consider planting trees with small, slow-growing root systems to minimize risk.

Consult with neighbors, utility companies and tree and plumbing experts so new trees are planted a sufficient distance from pipes. Consider planting trees with small, slow-growing root systems to minimize risk. Inspect: Signs of root damage include drains that are slow or present unpleasant odors and higher than normal water bills. Look for unusually green patches of grass or sunken areas near pipes, which could indicate leaks or broken pipes.

Signs of root damage include drains that are slow or present unpleasant odors and higher than normal water bills. Look for unusually green patches of grass or sunken areas near pipes, which could indicate leaks or broken pipes. Maintain: Regular professional maintenance ensures that most problems can be identified before they cause major damage to either the pipes or trees.

"If tree roots appear to be causing problems, or there's a risky situation that could lead to damage, call a plumbing professional," Rose said. "Root damage isn't inevitable, and if it does happen, it's not necessarily a huge expense. Camera technology has dramatically improved how we respond, and an expert can guide you through all the possible solutions to find the right one for your home."

Four Seasons Plumbing follows strict health and safety guidelines in order to continue providing the Asheville area with essential plumbing maintenance, repair and installation service during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. For more information about Four Seasons Plumbing, visit http://callfourseasons.com or call (828) 216-3894.

About Four Seasons Plumbing Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 1-828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-plumbing-reminds-homeowners-that-tree-roots-pose-risk-to-pipes-301147415.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Plumbing