Four Musick Peeler Attorneys Recognized In 2022 Edition Of The Best Lawyers In America®

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler LLP announced today that four of its attorneys have been selected by their peers in the legal profession for inclusion in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America ®.

"It's an honor that four of our Partners have been included among such a distinguished list of lawyers throughout the country," said the firm's Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "This recognition by fellow peers is a testament to the dedication our lawyers have to our clients."

The following Musick Peeler attorneys have been named to the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America:

Steven Casselberry - Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law James M. Hassan - Trusts and Estates Brian L. Holman - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law J. Robert "Bob" Liset - Health Care Law

Best Lawyers ® lists are compiled based on peer-review evaluation. The organization received more than 15 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America ® , more than 10.8 million votes were analyzed. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

About Musick PeelerFounded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

