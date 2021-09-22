Four Hightower Advisors Featured On Forbes' 2021 List Of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Hightower advisors have been honored on Forbes' 2021 "Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List." The annual list ranks the top 500 rising advisors under the age of 40 who manage more than $1 trillion in client assets combined. These advisors represent the future of the wealth management industry.

The Hightower advisors on this year's list are:

Rick Blanke , Blanke Schein Wealth Management in Palm Desert, Calif.

, Blanke Schein Wealth Management in Michael Schneider , The Lerner Group, Deerfield, Ill.

, The Lerner Group, Kevin Wager , Sarian Strategic Partners, Wayne, Pa.

, Sarian Strategic Partners, Justin Winters , Partner at Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

"I'm thrilled to see four Hightower advisors recognized by Forbes for taking initiative and establishing themselves as the next generation of advisory business leaders," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "Congratulations to all the advisors honored - your hard work in supporting clients and your commitment to growing your businesses is reflective of everything Hightower stands for."

To qualify for the list, advisors had to be under 40 years old and have at least four years of experience in wealth management. Advisors who made the list were nominated by their firms and vetted using an algorithm created by SHOOK Research, which evaluated applicants via in-person and telephone interviews on revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices. Portfolio performance was not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK received a fee in exchange for rankings.

In 2021, Hightower advisors have also been featured on Forbes' 2021 Ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Financial Advisors; Barron's lists of the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors, Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Women Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State; and InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 List.

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/top-next-gen-advisors/?sh=6d1e4c196df0#5b05131d6df0

About Hightower:Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact: Patty BuchananJConnelly(973) 567-9415 pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-hightower-advisors-featured-on-forbes-2021-list-of-top-next-gen-wealth-advisors-301382966.html

SOURCE Hightower