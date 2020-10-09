Four Buffet Restaurant Locations To Permanently Close In Response To COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two HomeTown Buffet locations in California, one Ryan's in West Virginia and one Old Country Buffet in Illinois will be permanently closed effective today, Oct.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two HomeTown Buffet locations in California, one Ryan's in West Virginia and one Old Country Buffet in Illinois will be permanently closed effective today, Oct. 9. The locations had been temporarily closed since late March. Impacted furloughed employees have been notified of the restaurants' permanent closure. All remaining vacation and sick time off and other benefits were paid to those individuals impacted.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision but these locations were already suffering from declining sales before the pandemic and, with expiring leases without our ability to extend under favorable terms, we needed to make the tough call to redirect our resources to other locations in order to continue to operate our restaurants under our new concept of AYCE (all-you-can-eat) and Marketplace," said Jason Kemp, president of VitaNova Brands. "We will do everything in our power to relocate employees and assist others impacted with access to available local resources."

The impacted locations are:

Hometown Buffets: Chula Vista Ca , 651 Palomar Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911

, 651 Palomar Street, 91911 Hometown Buffets: Bakersfield Ca , 4221 South H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304

, 4221 South H Street, 93304 Ryan's: Charleston Wv , 103 R H L Blvd, Charleston, Wv 25309

, 103 R H L Blvd, 25309 Old Country Buffets: Chicago /Bricktown Il, 6560 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago IL 60707

For more information about the restaurants, visit www.Ryans.com , www.HomeTownBuffet.com , and www.OldCountryBuffet.com.

ABOUT VITANOVA BRANDS CHANGE BOILER PLATEVitaNova Brands © (VNB) is a multi-concept operator of independent restaurant brands, based in San Antonio, Texas. VNB has built a unique and scalable model designed to identify and acquire underperforming restaurant brands, assume full control of operations and strategy, and rapidly improve profitability and return to growth. Currently we operate TogoKitchens.com, Zio's Italian Kitchen, Sushi Zushi, Tahoe Joe's, Don Pablo's Cantina, Hometown AYCE Marketplace, Old Country AYCE Marketplace, Furr's AYCE Marketplace, and Ryan's AYCE Marketplace. Learn more at https://www.vitanovabrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Miller305.631.2283 kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-buffet-restaurant-locations-to-permanently-close-in-response-to-covid-19-301149546.html

SOURCE VitaNova Brands