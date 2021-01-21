Four Advisors Move To Ameriprise For Digital Financial Planning Capabilities To Enhance Their Client Experience

Ameriprise Financial, LLC (AMP) - Get Report recently added three advisor practices to its Ameriprise Advisor Group with $379 million in combined client assets. David Moss and Jay Campbell joined from Merrill Lynch with $190 million in client assets in Houston, Texas. Separately, financial advisor and branch manager Larry Padron joined from Stifel with $121 million in client assets in Southlake, Texas. Lastly, Troy Malbon joined from UBS with $68 million in client assets in Portland, Maine.

Ameriprise culture of financial planning attracts advisors to the firmFinancial planning is at the core of how David Moss and Jay Campbell serve their clients. They moved to Ameriprise to take advantage of the firm's integrated suite of technology capabilities designed around the way clients live and work.

"We treat our clients like extended members of our family, and we strive to deliver exceptional service and solutions. Ameriprise helps us accomplish this through their financial tools and breadth of resources," said Moss, who has served clients for 25 years.

"Ameriprise fit our team culture. We like where they are and where they are going in the financial planning space," said Campbell, who has five years of experience in the industry. "The technology we now have access to has eased our transition and we are excited about how it will help us stay connected with our clients."

Firm's 'technical prowess' brings Larry Padron to Ameriprise to lead Southlake office Padron'sclientele includes many professionals and families focused on preserving wealth and generating retirement income.

"I was intrigued by Ameriprise's technical prowess, and the more I investigated the firm the more I was convinced moving here was the right decision for my clients," said Padron.

Padron, who has almost two decades of management experience, will lead eight advisors and three staff members in Ameriprise's Southlake branch. In this role, he is responsible for supporting advisors in creating a referable, efficient, scalable business and recruiting new advisors to the branch.

"I'm excited to tell my fellow advisors about the value of serving their clients at Ameriprise," Padron said. "I've recruited many advisors in my career and I've never seen such wide-reaching, customizable support with a transition as I have at Ameriprise."

Technology attracts UBS Advisor to AmeripriseThe Ameriprise Client Experience and goals-based advice led Troy Malbonto Ameriprise. "Top on my list was joining a firm fully committed to the advisor-client experience. I found that in Ameriprise. Their tools allow my clients and I to view goals and progress on any device, any time, and in a way that brings the experience to life."

His branch manager Ben Henchel said, "The level of attentiveness Troy provides to his clients reflects how deeply he cares about them and their success, and we're excited to have him on board. He has been pleased with the level of preparation and high-touch support we provided to quickly transition his practice and likes the decisions the firm is making to continually improve both the client and the advisor experience."

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008. 1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise FinancialAt Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020.

