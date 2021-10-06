Fountains Will Continue To Drive Demand Growth For Landscaping Water Features Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects that fountains will account for 64% of demand gains for landscaping water features through 2025, when they will surpass ponds as the most sold product: Continued above average...

Continued above average growth for fountains will be supported by the lower maintenance and easier installation of these relative to ponds and waterfalls, which also typically require more space.

Available in a wide range of styles and designs, fountains can be installed in virtually any outdoor area.

Fountain sales will further benefit from the expanding popularity of value-added units, such as fountains integrated with fire elements to fulfill the "fire and water" design trend, or lighting for extra dramatic impact.

Popular Design Trends in Fountains

Fountains are often installed in courtyards or near garden walls, where the relaxing sound can reverberate. Smaller fountains, such as bubbling urns and fountains that resemble boulders, can be incorporated with hardscaping elements to create a seamless look. Style and material trends range, with consumers increasingly favoring low-maintenance fountains in a contemporary, modern style - such as "fire and water" fountains, monolithic smooth-sided stone fountains, and metal sculpture fountains - though more traditional styles will remain popular, as well.

Want to Learn More?

Water Features in Landscaping is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study covers the United States market for landscape water features, which are defined as fountains, ponds, and waterfalls used in landscaping activities (excluding water features made from scratch using materials not specifically marketed as for use in water feature installations).

Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts to 2025 and 2030 are provided for demand in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation) by product, market, and US region.

Products:

fountains

ponds

waterfalls

Markets:

residential

commercial

recreation and infrastructure (e.g., parks, golf courses, playgrounds)

Regions:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

