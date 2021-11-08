Ouster, Inc. (OUST) ("Ouster" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today the formation of an Advisory Board. The Advisory Board consists of industry leaders with deep knowledge and expertise across Ouster's addressable markets and decades of experience building and leading global enterprises.

Founding members of the Ouster Advisory Board (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Ouster Advisory Board is engaged in support of Ouster's mission to make the world safer through the adoption of digital lidar. Its members will provide strategic counsel to Ouster's executive management as well as access to their networks to strengthen the Company's relationships with key customers and partners. Founding Ouster Advisory Board members include:

Barbara Humpton : Chief Executive Officer at Siemens USA and Board Director at MorganFranklin Consulting; former Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton and Lockheed Martin.

: Chief Executive Officer at Siemens USA and Board Director at MorganFranklin Consulting; former Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton and Lockheed Martin. Henio Arcangeli, Jr.: former Senior Vice President of the Automobile Division at American Honda Motor Company, Inc. as well as President of the Motorsports Company at Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA; currently an Advisor at ICON Aircraft.

former Senior Vice President of the Automobile Division at American Honda Motor Company, Inc. as well as President of the Motorsports Company at Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA; currently an Advisor at ICON Aircraft. Jim Cannon : President and Chief Executive Officer at AM General; former President and Chief Executive Officer at FLIR Systems as well as President at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

: President and Chief Executive Officer at AM General; former President and Chief Executive Officer at FLIR Systems as well as President at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Maryrose Sylvester: former President of Electrification at ABB USA as well as President and Chief Executive Officer at GE Current and GE Lighting; currently a Board Director at Harley-Davidson, Vontier, and Waste Management.

former President of Electrification at ABB USA as well as President and Chief Executive Officer at GE Current and GE Lighting; currently a Board Director at Harley-Davidson, Vontier, and Waste Management. Philipp von Hagen: Managing Partner at Future Industry Ventures; former Member of the Executive Board at Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the majority shareholder for Volkswagen Group.

Managing Partner at Future Industry Ventures; former Member of the Executive Board at Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the majority shareholder for Volkswagen Group. Richard Freeland: Former President and Chief Operating Officer at Cummins Inc.; currently an Advisor at Embark Trucks as well as a Board Director at Cooper & Standard and Valvoline.

Former President and Chief Operating Officer at Cummins Inc.; currently an Advisor at Embark Trucks as well as a Board Director at Cooper & Standard and Valvoline. Sandy Stojkovski:Chief Executive Officer of North America at Vitesco Technologies; former President and General Manager of Powertrain North America at Marelli, Vice President of Global Engineering Excellence at ZF Group, and President at AVL.

"I am incredibly excited to work with our founding Advisory Board, and I am deeply appreciative of their commitment to Ouster as we aim to capture our multi-billion dollar TAM," said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. "Each member has deep expertise across one or more of our four target markets and a sincere desire to help us navigate and execute on our commercial strategy. I expect Ouster to benefit tremendously from their networks and their counsel over the coming years."

About Ouster

Ouster (OUST) is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster products offer an excellent combination of price and performance and are built to a set of requirements that are flexible enough to span hundreds of use cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. Ouster has approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

