Founders Pathway, Announces Partnership With Los Angeles Therapy Institute, To Boost Health And Wellness Of Startup Founders

The service combines physical and mental health to address the wellbeing of founders with a personalized, integrative approach.

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Pathway has announced their partnership with Los Angeles Therapy Institute to bring the Total Health Package service to founders and startups.

Silverberry Genomix , a Silverberry Group company, has built Founders Pathway as a one-stop-shop to respond to these challenges, curating a collection of services to prioritize the health and wellbeing of founders and their teams.

"The best way to treat health issues is to prevent them from arising in the first place," says Shayan Mashatian, Head of Silverberry Startup Studio. "While Silverberry offers personalized assessments and recommendations for physical health, we recognize that mental wellbeing is an equally important aspect of overall wellness."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Los Angeles Therapy Institute (LATI) to offer the Founders Total Health Package , a holistic offering that encompasses all aspects of health and wellness," he continued.

"I am excited by the personalized approach that Silverberry takes towards health and wellbeing," says Dr Soheila Hosseini, Director of Los Angeles Therapy Institute. "We are thrilled about this partnership, offering our integrated body and mind approach for improving overall wellbeing, tailored to each individual client's needs."

The Total Health Package is available on an individual basis for founders and their teams. Additionally, it can be purchased as a group package by VCs, accelerators, incubators, founders' communities and other shared spaces as they are seeking a way to offer support beyond the financial realm.

About Silverberry Genomix

Silverberry Genomix is a unified genomic data analytics platform that provides personalized assessments and recommendations to optimize health and wellness plans. By using a home DNA Testing Kit anyone can receive personalized health insights and use the Silverberry Mobile app to receive recommendations. Users with an existing ancestry DNA file may upload the Raw DNA File to the platform and receive free health reports. For more information visit https://silverberrygenomix.com

About Los Angeles Therapy Institute

At Los Angeles Therapy Institute, we believe that the brain and body are deeply connected. We work with a skilled, passionate and open-minded group of providers to offer a wide range of services, from traditional psychotherapy and mindfulness, to neurofeedback, acupuncture, oxygen therapy, and more. For more information visit https://losangelestherapyinstitute.com/

Media Contact: media@silverberrygroup.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/founders-pathway-announces-partnership-with-los-angeles-therapy-institute-to-boost-health-and-wellness-of-startup-founders-301293946.html

SOURCE Silverberry Group Inc.