Founders Metals Inc. Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer and Justin Bourassa, Chief Financial Officer, Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (the "Company") (formerly, Avalon Works Corp.), and their team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Founders Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of exploration projects of significant scale and is currently actively developing the Elmtree Gold Project in New Brunswick. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges, and building shareholder value.

Media wall banner:TMX Group welcomes Founders Metals Inc.to TSX Venture Exchange TSXV:FDR

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange