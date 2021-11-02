Founders Create New Sorority And Fraternity For Students Pursuing A Degree Online

BALTIMORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by a string of celebrity well-wishers, founders Dr. Hildra AnnaJean Starks and Stephanie Robinson introduce the Beautiful Jades of Sigma Chi Psi Sorority Incorporated and the Stones of Gamma Sigma Gamma. Now accepting new members and open to university partnerships!

Bridging the Social Gap

Women and men attending accredited online college and university programs now have a new way to network with the introduction of the first one-of-a-kind independent sorority and fraternity, Sigma Chi Psi and Gamma Sigma Gamma .

"For some women and men, attending online classes can be a very isolating experience. These students who are wives, husbands, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons, and daughters are also often attending to careers and families while bettering themselves by continuing their education online. With all that goes into earning a degree, it's a shame to lose out on the bonds that come from getting to know your fellow students and the networking opportunities that often arise from those relationships," said Stephanie Robinson, Co-founder of the sorority.

A Trifecta of Sisterhood, Charity, and Life-long Friendships

Sigma Chi Psi's mission is to provide a way for women receiving their education online to share the bond of sisterhood a sorority is known for while servicing the community and through various types of meet ups. Incorporated in 2019, the organization encountered some temporary delays due to COVID-19 but kept pushing towards its goals and started its first chapter in Baltimore, MD on October 14, 2020.

The sorority and fraternity are privately-owned non-profit organizations.

"As our education system continues to evolve with the world's technological advancements, more and more people may choose to get their education online, leaving a gap in their social experience. We want to continue the many benefits of the sororities and fraternities that have been around for hundreds of years, and connect online students locally ," said founder Dr. Hildra AnnaJean Starks

Currently, Sigma Chi Psi and Gamma sigma Gamma are comprised of students from various online universities and global campuses with student-approved chapters. The organizations are working towards becoming the first nationally recognized collegiate sorority and fraternity for accredited online universities and welcoming all partnerships to transition into university-approved chapters.

Celebrities Bring the Well Wishes

The sisters of Sigma Chi Psi, also known as "The Beautiful Jades of Sigma Chi Psi Sorority," received an inpouring of celebrity well-wishes as they welcomed their seventh line of new initiates into their organization. In a Facebook watch video, actors Ashley Argota and Taye Diggs, along with singer T-Boz of TLC and R&B singer Mya wished the women well and added words of encouragement to cheer on the efforts of the organization as they seek to accomplish their mission.

"Sending lots of love your way, encouraging you all to keep pushing in your journey through every obstacle, every test, every speed bump, every discouraging moment," said Mya. "Cause I know how it can get and just remember that it's not about the cards that are dealt with us but how we play our hand…Life is certainly full of its ups and downs, and it don't stop. So lean on each other and the sisterhood that you do have and in your faith and in your fight, and apply that pressure, because teamwork certainly makes the dream work!"

Power in Unity

"Sigma Chi Psi has offered me bonding opportunities with other women attending online universities while serving my community! That is something that I don't get from my online courses," noted one sister in a Facebook post. "We can form a bond with women from all over the country, and we get the joy of seeing those relationships develop over a lifetime."

