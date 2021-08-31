Founder Of The National Childhood Grief Institute Talks To Children In Times Of Tragedy And Crisis

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denise Daniels, RN, MS, Founder of the National Childhood Grief Institute and creator of The Moodsters is available to discuss the critical importance of providing kids with support, reassurance, and age-appropriate information. The horrific and tragic events in Afghanistan, Haiti, and here at home are overwhelming for adults—now imagine the effects on the youngest among us. Children see the images on TV or the Internet, discuss the details (even if inaccurately) on the playground, and wake from nightmares in anxiety. The graphic depictions can shatter their innocence and their trust in the world around them.

While it is natural for adults to want to protect children from the harsh realities of life, we can no longer prevent the emotional and psychological intrusions of violence.

Denise Daniels knows this firsthand: She has spent more than 20 years working with children in crisis hotspots around the globe: in Southeast Asia after the tsunami; New Orleans after Katrina and New York after 9/11. A childhood-development and parenting expert, and creator of the evidence-based global children's brand The Moodsters, Denise knows what children need most in the aftermath of trauma:

Loving adults who will listen without judgment and validate their feelings

Reassurance that there are good people in the world who are helping others

Age-appropriate information that can help children process what they've been seeing

Guidelines for recognizing, understanding, and managing their own emotions

Strategies for coping with grief, loss, and change

"This is a 'teachable moment' of epic proportions," said Daniels. "Previous tragedies have taught us that children benefit significantly by learning how to understand and manage their emotions. And even the youngest kids can learn resilience skills to help them cope with a tumultuous world. I want to help parents help their children at this critical time." [Please see below for suggested talking points for parents of young children.]

For more resources during this difficult time, parents can visit https://themoodsters.com/ for downloadable content. Additionally, launching soon on Amazon is Bounce Forward With The Moodsters: A Guide for Kids on Finding Your Strong, Resilient Self, a research-based workbook that will equip grownups to help children identify their own strengths, develop resilience skills, and tap into sources of support that will enable them to bounce forward after a time of isolation, loss, and emotional and mental challenges.

STARTING A CONVERSATION: TALKING POINTS FOR PARENTS

"The world around us is changing all the time. Some changes are BIG and some are small. Some are easy and some are hard! Changes are a natural part of living. Sometimes changes seem scary, but changes can also be a chance to GROW. What are some changes you've been experiencing?"

been experiencing?" "Feelings are a special and important part of who you are. There are no right or wrong feelings. All feelings are okay! What are some of the feelings you're having right now?" [You can offer suggestions such as: sad, hopeful, worried, loved, angry, confused, scared, thankful.]

having right now?" "Many people are feeling sad about the hard things that have happened. Perhaps you are, too. Sometimes we cry—and that is okay! It's a good way to let your feelings out. Here are some ideas to help you when you feel sad: draw a picture with a blue crayon; talk to grown-ups who love you; talk to a friend. What else could you do?"

do?" "Maybe you feel angry sometimes—that's normal! It is important for you to find good ways to let your anger out without hurting yourself or others. Here are some ideas: Yell into your pillow; draw an angry picture with a red crayon; talk to someone; run around outside—it's a good way to let off steam! What else could you do to let out anger?"

do to let out anger?" "Having information about what's happening can help take away some of the confusion and even help you feel better. Asking questions is a good way to get information—you can ask older family members, or your teacher, principal, or librarian. Here are some questions other kids are asking: Why are these things happening? Am I safe? Is my family safe? Is anyone trying to help? What questions do you have?"

What questions do have?" "The world can seem like a pretty scary place sometimes, especially when things happen that we can't understand. But it's very important for you to know that many people are working hard to protect you and keep you safe. Who are some of the good people in our lives." [Offer suggestions such as: doctors, nurses, firefighters, teachers, leaders.]

lives." "You can do good things for other people, too. (And guess what? Doing nice things for others makes you feel good at the same time!) What are some good things you could do?" [Offer suggestions such as: Be a good listener. Do something nice for a friend or neighbor. Help raise money for a good cause.]

feel good at the same time!) What are some good things could do?" "It is our job to be kind and generous to everyone! This includes people who are different in the way they look, or the religion they practice, traditions they keep, or the culture they celebrate. 'Different' doesn't mean 'bad'—think how boring it would be if we were all exactly the same!"

About Denise Daniels, RN, MS Denise Daniels is the founder of the National Childhood Grief Institute and the creator of the groundbreaking, evidene-based children's brand The Moodsters. She is a Peabody award-winning journalist, author, and parenting and child-development expert dedicated to putting young children on the path to positive mental health. She created The Moodsters to help children develop the resilience skills and emotional literacy that will enable them to thrive. Denise's newest workbook, Bounce Forward With The Moodsters: A Guide for Kids on Finding Your Strong, Resilient Self (2021) features age-appropriate guidance and engaging interactive exercises to help preschoolers identify their own strengths and develop resilience skills.

