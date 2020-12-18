NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pause Well-Aging founder Rochelle Weitzner is the winner of the Beauty Entrepreneur award from the Fashion Group International (FGI), receiving the honor at yesterday's 24th annual Rising Stars Awards ceremony,...

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pause Well-Aging founder Rochelle Weitzner is the winner of the Beauty Entrepreneur award from the Fashion Group International (FGI), receiving the honor at yesterday's 24th annual Rising Stars Awards ceremony, held virtually. Each year, the Rising Star awards celebrate emerging brands with creative, innovative visions who've been in business between one to six years.

Founder of Pause Well-Aging, Rochelle Weitzner, wins FGI Rising Star Award acknowledging menopause skincare category.

In bestowing this award upon Weitzner, FGI acknowledges and celebrates a historically ignored consumer: menopausal women. Weitzner's creation of Pause Well-Aging, a company dedicated to the skin-care needs of women in the three stages of menopause, was a barrier-breaking endeavor. The award is a wake-up call to the beauty industry: Investing in menopause can be sexy and profitable.

"It is a huge honor to win this award," says Weitzner. "This award is a validation of the new category that we created in beauty: Menopause Beauty. This award is validation that menopause and beauty can go together. This award is validation that beauty gets better with age. This award is validation that women 45+ cannot and should not be ignored. The taboo of menopause must be broken - and we are working very hard to do just that."

About Pause™ Well-Aging™Pause Well-Aging provides products to alleviate the pain points associated with menopause. Pause addresses skin health and wellness from the outside in through their topical products as well as inside out with their patented FDA registered class 1 medical device called the Fascia Stimulating Tool. Beyond outstanding products, Pause has a broader mission to spark the conversation and offer a smart, safe place for women to share and learn as they experience menopause. All Pause formulations are clean, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, cruelty-free and free from hormones.

About Rochelle Weitzner Rochelle Weitzner is a seasoned C-suite executive and beauty industry veteran. Prior to founding Pause, she was CEO of Erno Laszlo, reimagining the 90-year old brand, modernizing the product range through her deep involvement in product development and expanding its market to successfully position the company for private equity sale in August 2016. As CFO at Laura Mercier Cosmetics and RéVive Skincare, she drove a multi-department reorganization that helped quadruple revenues, improving free cash flow by $11.5M over a two-year period and catalyzing record earnings. Before joining the beauty industry, Rochelle led financial strategy for several $1+ billion subsidiaries of The International Paper Company.

About Fashion Group InternationalFounded in 1930 by 17 accomplished women, Fashion Group is a global, non-profit association whose mission is to provide resources, connections and career support for 5000 members. Fashion Group is an essential industry resource to connect members to information, inspiration, education, events, industry leaders, global resources, historic archives, established professionals, new talent, innovators, tastemakers and award winners, and most importantly each other.

