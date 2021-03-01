Foundation Software, LLC Presents Free Legal Series With Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP For Contractors

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Software, LLC — provider of construction-specific products and services like FOUNDATION ® construction accounting software, ProjectHQ project management software, and payroll service Payroll4Construction — will be sponsoring a free, four-part Legal Series from Hahn Loeser & Parks, LLP, a top firm in construction law, beginning on Thursday, March 4.

Because of the changes in the industry due to COVID-19, Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode believed it was necessary to provide resources for contractors to stay up to date with policy.

"Hahn Loeser is a great firm that stays on top of any changes in construction and construction law, and we're glad to be able to work with them to share their industry knowledge with our audience," Ode said. "With everything that's happened over the last year, it's important for contractors to have a reliable source on what exactly has changed and how it'll affect them moving forward."

Hahn Loeser's Chair of Construction Law Practice, Rob Remington, also noted the importance of providing resources that keep contractors updated on policy changes.

"Hahn Loeser is proud to collaborate with Foundation Software to offer this webinar series to address some of the leading legal issues impacting the construction industry," Remington said.

All webinars are free and will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST. They will cover a variety of issues related to construction law and best practices. The kickoff webinar, " The Road Ahead for Contractors: Predictions of What to Expect in 2021 ,"will discuss what contractors may anticipate in 2021 as the economy emerges from the financial setback of 2020. After the first presentation, the following presentations will take place on March 23, March 31, and April 13.

The webinar sessions will be run by different teams of the following presenters: Rob Remington, Aaron Evenchik, Steve Seasly, Ann Knuth , Jeff Roush, Chad Van Arnam , Sonja Rice, John Paul Lucci, Rob Port and Sarah Lewis .

A popular joint-webinar series previously debuted in April 2020 to educate contractors and subcontractors on Paycheck Protection Program Loans and more changes brought about by COVID-19.

Visitors can register online on Foundation Software's event page.

