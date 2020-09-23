Foundation Releases Virtual Cloud Foundry Summit Europe Schedule, Highlighting Kubernetes Developer Experience, Evolving Ecosystem

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation , home to open source projects simplifying the cloud native developer experience on Kubernetes, today announced the schedule for its annual Cloud Foundry Summit Europe , which will be held online from Wednesday, October 21 through Thursday, October 22, 2020. Platinum sponsorship comes from IBM, SAP, SUSE, and VMware.

The 2020 European Summit will deliver a fast-paced, high-energy format with abbreviated sessions tailored to the virtual experience, along with a renewed focus on collaboration and community engagement. The Summit will be held online over two afternoons on Central European Time with tracks devoted to project contributors, developers and those new to Cloud Foundry.

Each day will feature special activities for the community, including a Day Zero event designed for first-time Summit attendees, the Diversity Conversation (formerly Diversity Luncheon) to continue the discussion on inclusivity and equity, and a Game Night for people to come together in a relaxed setting. To enhance the interactive experience, the Summit will offer a speed networking feature to attendees that mimics the organic meetings that take place at a physical event.

"Cloud Foundry Summit is all about collaboration - among our community and across the open source ecosystem," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Our European event will highlight the rapid evolution of the Cloud Foundry project towards its Kubernetes-based future and our community's tireless work to ensure Cloud Foundry's architecture includes the most modern cloud-native infrastructure technology and simplifies the developer experience."

Confirmed technical talks include:

Deep Dive - cf push Comes to Kubernetes, Introducing cf-for-k8s: Paul Warren from VMware will provide an explanation of the Cloud Foundry for Kubernetes architecture and its benefits.

Comes to Kubernetes, Introducing cf-for-k8s: from VMware will provide an explanation of the Cloud Foundry for Kubernetes architecture and its benefits. Deep Dive - Cloud Foundry API on K8s: Piyali Banerjee and Michael Gresham from VMware will give an overview of how the Cloud Foundry API works natively with Kubernetes, including demos and a roadmap discussion.

and from VMware will give an overview of how the Cloud Foundry API works natively with Kubernetes, including demos and a roadmap discussion. Istio Community Roadmap: Craig Box from Google will lead a discussion of the service mesh architecture that helps reduce complexity of managing microservice deployments.

from Google will lead a discussion of the service mesh architecture that helps reduce complexity of managing microservice deployments. Open Service Broker API 101 - Getting to Know the Open Service Broker APi: Christian Brinker and Marco di Martino from evoila will speak on how to speed software development by taking advantage of OSBAPI.

and from evoila will speak on how to speed software development by taking advantage of OSBAPI. Our Scalability Journey with cf-for-k8s: Kesavan Subramanian and Pavan Sundareshan from SAP will give a talk on how to run Cloud Foundry from a single dedicated instance to leveraging Kubernetes to operate at scale.

and Pavan Sundareshan from SAP will give a talk on how to run Cloud Foundry from a single dedicated instance to leveraging Kubernetes to operate at scale. Quarks - A Set of Tools for Any Kubernetes Project: Mario Manno and Venkata Krishna Rohit Sakala from SUSE will deliver a talk about the effort to build an Operator that automates and deploys Cloud Foundry on Kubernetes.

and from SUSE will deliver a talk about the effort to build an Operator that automates and deploys Cloud Foundry on Kubernetes. Up and Running with Prometheus in cf-for-k8s: Kaitlin Barrer from VMware will demonstrate how to get up and running with Prometheus in CF for K8s via ytt.

Cloud Foundry Summit Europe will include digital booths sponsored by vendors for attendees to explore. In addition, Hands-On Labs, Project Office Hours, Community Awards and themed activity breaks will take place over the course of Summit.

The registration fee for the Cloud Foundry Virtual Summit is €40. Register for the event here .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Google, HCL, IBM, SAP, SUSE, Swisscom and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission-critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry FoundationThe Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, KubeCF, cf-for-k8s, Eirini, Project Quarks, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Paketo Buildpacks, ServiceFabrik, Stratos and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

