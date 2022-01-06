Foundation Partners Group Reports Record Growth In 2021, Sharpens Focus On Cremation Consumers

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Partners Group, a national cremation leader focused on innovation, and compassionate services, today announced record growth in 2021. Led by acquisitions, including the acquisition of Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society of Florida, the company grew by 50 percent year-over-year. The company now serves more than 115,000 families annually and operates 215 locations.

Leading Foundation Partners' charge to shape the future of funeral service is President Kent Robertson ,who called 2021 "a pivotal year" for the company. "W e grew by reaching families in new ways, increasing services in existing markets and expanding into new ones by partnering with great firms," he said. " We could not have achieved this success without the hard work of our dedicated team members, who continue to serve families during their most difficult times.

" We are committed to creating enduring partnerships with successful and innovative business owners who share our vision of the future of deathcare. And while the pandemic continues to disrupt the country and alter the deathcare landscape, it has not slowed down Foundation Partners growth. It has increased the number of like-minded firms looking to partner with us to meet the ever-changing needs and expectations of today's consumers," Robertson added.

In December 2021, Foundation Partners completed its acquisition of Baldwin Brothers, which has been serving the needs of Florida families for more than 10 years. With some 20 locations serving cremation consumers throughout Central and Southwest Florida, Baldwin Brothers was founded by industry veterans Jerry Pullins and Rick Baldwin and is led by Skip Knopke.

" Baldwin Brothers is an example of the kind of firm that complements our network," said Robertson. "We set out to create the deepest and broadest cremation-focused firm in the U.S. and have achieved that goal through the strength of our partners. This mission resonates in 2022 and beyond, and we're excited for the future."

About Foundation Partners Group: Orlando, Florida-based Foundation Partners Group is one of the industry's most innovative providers of funeral services and the second largest funeral home group in the country based on number of families served. Foundation Partners owns and operates a network of more than 200 funeral homes, cremation centers and cemeteries across 21 states. Our deep understanding of technology and our ShareLife® customer experience-centered approach allows us to deliver truly innovative and compassionate care to the families we serve. Visit www.foundationpartners.com to learn more.

