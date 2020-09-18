Foundation For The NIH Honors Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., With The 5th Charles A. Sanders, M.D., Partnership Award

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) is honored to announce Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., as the recipient of the 2020 Charles A. Sanders, M.D., Partnership Award. The award, now in its fifth year, recognizes persons and/or organizations that have made significant contributions to the FNIH's work to build, implement and nurture programs and partnerships that support the mission of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. Fauci, long-time Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has earned the Partnership Award for his legacy of leadership and ongoing support of FNIH programs propelling research in lethal infectious diseases, most recently for Covid-19.

"Dr. Fauci has long been considered a national treasure to the global biomedical research community -as a physician, scientist and public health expert," said Steven M. Paul, M.D., Chairman of the FNIH Board. "We are grateful for his support of the FNIH, his leadership of NIAID and the many public-private partnerships he has forged to combat infectious diseases, including the current Covid-19 pandemic."

As NIAID Director since 1984, Dr. Fauci has been at the forefront of the scientific response to prevent, diagnose and treat the world's most vexing infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS, Zika, Ebola and many others. He has made many transformative research contributions, including unveiling the biological mechanisms behind HIV, and has advised six United States presidents on vital matters of public health policy. Over the course of his extensive career, Dr. Fauci has overseen a wide variety of research collaborations between NIAID and the FNIH, including work on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis vaccines and treatments and bioinformatics in Africa. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the FNIH-coordinated Accelerating Covid-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) initiative, a public-private partnership to expedite development of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19.

In lieu of an in-person event to celebrate this achievement, the Partnership Award will be bestowed via the Online Celebration of the 2020 FNIH Awards, an interactive website launched today to laud Dr. Fauci and the other recipients of 2020 FNIH honors. Visit awards.fnih.org to watch an interview between Dr. Fauci and FNIH Board member Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall and to learn more about the awardees.

