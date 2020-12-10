Foundation Fighting Blindness Appoints Peter Ginsberg As Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Chief Business Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, has announced the appointment of Peter Ginsberg as executive vice president, corporate development, chief business officer. Mr. Ginsberg will oversee the development of financial plans and processes while providing leadership on business transactions, strategic planning, and new activities aimed at creating novel revenue streams across the Foundation Fighting Blindness and RD Fund. He will report to the Foundation's chief executive officer, Ben Yerxa, PhD.

"I have known Peter for many years and am privileged to bring his extensive business development and finance expertise to this new role," commented Ben Yerxa. "Not only has he led record-setting transactions with large and small biopharmaceutical companies, he has worked extensively within ophthalmology, inspired by his long-time mentor who has retinitis pigmentosa."

"Joining the Foundation is a great honor, and I look forward to building on our current programs and creating new avenues to accelerate achievement of our mission," added Peter Ginsberg.

Most recently, Mr. Ginsberg served as vice president of business development at Savara Pharmaceuticals (SVRA), an orphan lung disease company. Previously, he headed business development for BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI), United Therapeutics (UTHR), and SurModics (SRDX). Ginsberg also served as VP of business & technology development for the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, where his group financed and advised emerging life science companies. He further spent 15 years in the healthcare investment industry, during which time he was named a Wall Street Journal All-Star as Piper Jaffray's lead biotechnology analyst.

Ginsberg serves as a board member for First Flight Venture Center and is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the CFA Institute. He earned an A.B. in Economics from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About the Foundation Fighting BlindnessEstablished in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $800 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

