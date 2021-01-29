Foundation Building Materials Closes Transaction With American Securities

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. ("FBM" or the "Company"), one of the largest specialty building product distributors of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, metal framing, and complementary and other products in North America, and American Securities...

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. ("FBM" or the "Company"), one of the largest specialty building product distributors of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, metal framing, and complementary and other products in North America, and American Securities LLC, a leading U.S. private equity firm, announced today the closing of American Securities' acquisition of FBM.

"Under private ownership, FBM will have greater flexibility to intensify its focus on serving customers across the U.S. and Canada," said Ruben Mendoza, President and CEO of FBM.

"We have long admired FBM's talented team members and its track record of market leadership and growth," said Kevin Penn, a Managing Director of American Securities. "We are excited to work alongside management to help the Company execute its strategic plan and continue delivering high-quality products and service to its customers."

