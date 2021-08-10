Fosun Veteran Juxiang Xia Joins Sparx Therapeutics

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparx Therapeutics, an emerging biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing multi-specific antibody and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) drugs, today announced the appointment of Ms. Juxiang Xia, a former Fosun veteran, as the COO of Sparx Yangzhou. Ms. Xia brings in decades of experience in operation, infrastructure building, governmental affairs, and investing.

"We are very proud to welcome Ms. Juxiang Xia," said Dr. Gui- Dong Zhu, CEO and founder of Sparx. "Juxiang is particularly suited to run a complex operation like the Sparx manufacturing site in Yangzhou. We hold a high standard in target selection, antibody design and optimization, but we are even more critically aware of the importance in developing and maintaining high standards in our manufacturing processes. It takes a special talent like Juxiang to take on this massive project within a very tight timeline." The Yangzhou facility is projected to be in operation by the end of 2022.

Ms. Juxiang Xia said she is excited about the new challenge and the future of Sparx. "I was told that making new medicines is the most complex team sport on the face of the earth. To bring a new drug that the world has never seen takes years of effort by top experts in many fields. his is a very worthwhile cause and deserves all our efforts. As being new to the industry , I hope I can bring fresh perspectives and my experience in organizing resources on scale and raising and allocating capital. Hopefully governmental affairs will help facilitate this process," said Ms. Xia, "I believe in our discovery team, therapeutic strategy and pipeline of potential products. I am committed to building a large antibody production site that meets the highest international standards. I will make sure we will not only manufacture Sparx therapeutics for clinical trials and commercial use in a timely manner, but will also become a preferred manufacturing collaborator for multinationals. We aim to be China's Genentech."

About Sparx Therapeutics, Inc.

Sparx Therapeutics is an integrated biopharmaceutical company based in Chicago. Since its incorporation in 2018, Sparx has built a sophisticated multi-specific antibody drug discovery platform and identified 6 IND-ready drug candidates. The SMARTOP ™ and LEMMA ™ technologies allow the expedite discovery of multi-functional biologics with favorable drug-like properties. An AI-based target identification algorithm feeds a constant stream of novel targets and target counterparts. Sparx also constructed in-house GMP facilities in both Chicago and China to produce clinical and commercial drug substances. For further information, please visit www.sparxbio.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fosun-veteran-juxiang-xia-joins-sparx-therapeutics-301350879.html

SOURCE Sparx Therapeutics