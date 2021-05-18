Foster Garvey Promotes Traci Metcalf (Quiroz) To Chief People Officer, A New Role Focused On Culture, Professional Growth And Client Service Excellence

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today announces the firm has promoted Traci Metcalf (Quiroz) to Chief People Officer, making a strategic investment in the firm's commitment to actively recruit, develop and retain a talented and diverse legal team motivated by excellent client service. Metcalf will be the first to serve in this newly established role having previously served as the firm's Human Resources Director.

Over the last six years, Metcalf has made significant contributions to Foster Garvey's success and firmwide culture. She was instrumental in the integration of human resources practices throughout the firm's 2019 merger and has since continued to build on the strengths of the firm's newly combined team to bolster human resources services, including processes for hiring, retention and benefits—placing people squarely at the heart of every strategic imperative.

"Traci is a proven leader in every sense of the word," said Foster Garvey's Chief Operating Officer Scott Flichtbeil. "We have all been impressed with her commitment to our employees, the firm and her profession. Here at Foster Garvey, we bet on our people. That is why we established this position, and there is no greater champion of a people-first law firm than our new Chief People Officer Traci Metcalf."

Metcalf's initial focus will remain on the continuous support of Foster Garvey's professional and legal staff while operating remotely. Additionally, she will partner with Foster Garvey's Opportunity & Progress Council to lead the firm's initiatives aimed at breaking down institutional and cultural barriers to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and creating a shared environment where everyone can do their best work together. While serving as a key member of Foster Garvey's senior leadership team, Metcalf will also lead attorney recruiting and the design of a newly enhanced benefits plan.

Metcalf is a member of Puget Sound Chapter Association of Legal Administrators (PSALA), the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) national organization and Seattle Chapter, and Portland HR Management Association (PHRMA). She earned her Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Organizational Effectiveness from Marylhurst University, and her Bachelor of Science in Human Development from Warner Pacific College.

Foster Garvey PC was established through the combination of two storied Pacific Northwest-based law firms, Foster Pepper PLLC and Garvey Schubert Barer, PC, in 2019. Foster Garvey is now one of the largest firms in the region with six offices in Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York , Spokane and Beijing, offering an extended national and international reach to serve several of the most influential and innovative companies, governments and individuals in the country across the full-spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America ©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey will continue to provide a strong commitment to community service, pro bono work, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. www.foster.com

