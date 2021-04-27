Fospha's New Product Release Enables Cross-channel Marketing Measurement For DTC Brands Post-iOS14

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fospha Marketing has announced the product release of Fospha Attribution 2.0, a major upgrade to its market-leading marketing measurement product.

Designed for a privacy-safe world, uncompromised by increasingly limited user-level data availability, this release gives Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) brands the toolkit to measure the effectiveness of impressions, clicks and Above-the-Line advertising. Fospha Attribution 2.0 combines 1st party data, aggregated data from advertising platforms and cutting-edge machine learning to identify opportunities to increase return on advertising spend, reduce customer acquisition cost and grow revenue.

The release, available now to new and existing Fospha clients, is especially timely following the latest iOS14 updates and their detrimental impact on in-platform measurement in social channels like Facebook. While legacy measurement solutions built on 3 rd party cookies are becoming obsolete, this release gives Fospha clients better, deeper measurement of their top-of-funnel marketing. The update attributes up to 500% more revenue to impression-led channels like Paid Social and Display than a Last-Click attribution model.

Sam Carter, Fospha's CEO, said: "iOS14 is the latest in a long line of disruptions to digital advertising, with consumer privacy rightly taking centre stage in the conversation on how brands advertise online. For measurement, while the data 'goalposts' moving again might feel challenging to marketers, at Fospha we believe it's ultimately liberating. Instead of obsessing over joining user-level data at every step of the customer journey, these changes clear the path for marketers to focus on whether money spent is actually driving business performance, rather than just appearing in a lot of Instagram feeds.

" Tim Cook hit the nail on the head recently, saying "technology does not need vast troves of personal data stitched together across dozens of websites and apps to succeed. Advertising existed and thrived for decades without it, and we're here today because the path of least resistance is rarely the path of wisdom." Fospha Attribution 2.0 is built on this philosophy, and we're delighted it's delivering great results for clients while also protecting them from disruptive data privacy changes."

Lauren Abraham of DTC brand CUUP said "Fospha is an integral part of our marketing stack. The ability to properly measure our Paid Social channels has been instrumental for CUUP for the last 9 months."

Fospha operates globally in the US, UK and Europe, with customers including Huel, Pangaia and Octopus Energy. Find out more at www.fospha.com.

