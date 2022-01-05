Forza Innovations Inc. Appoints Johnny Ku To Lead International Manufacturing And Logistics

Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Johnny Ku as a Senior International Consultant within the international manufacturing and logistics segment of Forza Innovations Inc.

Mr. Ku is joining the company with over 10 years of experience in strategic global sourcing. Johnny began his career working in the family business of home decor and kitchenware (ceramic, metal & glass), later branching into the fashion industry, including shoes, bags, hats and clothing. Johnny has been doing sourcing, product development and monitoring mass production for a variety of global corporations including Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret, PINK, Peet's Coffee, Starbucks, KITH, Nike, Adidas, Katy Perry, Kate Spade, MLB, Prada, and Alexander Wang. Currently based in China, Mr. Ku is fluent in both English and Chinese with a strong cultural background in both Asian and North American markets. Johnny makes the perfect communication bridge when it comes to international import/export business, especially during the pandemic when communication is key to time sensitive successful business transactions.

Johnny Forzani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Forza Innovations, stated, "Bringing in Johnny Ku to lead our logistics and supply chain in Asia is crucial to the growth of Forza. With rapid daily change in the manufacturing and export front overseas, and with ongoing travel restrictions it is imperative that the Company has an in-person presence to work with our overseas partners."

The Company is currently working towards a manufacturing agreement with China based Wenzhou LIPAC Import & Export Co. Ltd., a specific foreign trade company with long history and outstanding reputation. It has been successively appraised as AAA grade enterprise by the banks for the past five years. Wenzhou LIPAC provides manufacturing and logistics services to more than 40 countries and regions including Hong Kong, United States of America, Japan and Europe. The annual value of its import and export business exceeds USD $200 million.

"With the addition of Mr. Ku and a working relationship with Wenzhou LIPAC, the Forza team is most effectively equipped to handle overseas logistics; providing streamlined production; competitive pricing; and unmatched quantity and quality control," said Garrett Morosky, Vice President and Director of Joint Ventures at Forza.

Our next manufacturing project is in the works with Handlelife Inc., the business behind "Handlelife Heavyball". The heavy basketball created by Johnny "Dribble2much" Stephene was born in search of a way to challenge his NBA clients and help them see faster results in their game. The Forza team is working to develop a Generation 2 Heavyball with added functional technology and unique key features.

Further commenting on the project, Johnny Forzani said, "We are excited and honored for the opportunity to work with Handle Life. We have a clear understanding of Handlelife's needs and expectations. Garrett and I will be working closely with Johnny Ku and the Manufacturing team at Wenzhou LIPAC over the next couple weeks. Stay tuned for updates!"

About Forza Innovations Inc.

The Company is in the health-tech wearable performance business. The Company has acquired all of the ownership and the rights to certain late, developmental stage, WarmUp products. WarmUp are cutting edge, innovative, wearable, back compression devices. The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation.

