ForwardPMX Expands Growing Presence In Strategic MENA Market And Appoints Kinloch Magowan As Regional Director

DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global data and technology driven marketing services company, ForwardPMX, announced that it has appointed Kinloch Magowan as its new regional director of MENA. Magowan comes from a recent leadership position at Jellyfish, joining ForwardPMX as the agency seeks to bolster its senior team in MENA to lead the strategic vision and expansion of the fast-growing hub.

ForwardPMX employs 1,000 experts across more than 20 offices around the world, with key local presence in North America, EMEA, APAC and MENA, where the agency has seen particularly significant traction as a result of the market shifting increasingly digital. After winning the MENA Search Award for Best Search Software Tool in 2019, the team recently captured a nomination at the 2020 MENA Search Awards for Best Large Integrated Agency, which reflects the tremendous growth and success of the MENA hub.

"We see the MENA market as an essential part of our growing global agency, as the acceleration of digital continues to push brands to sharpen their focus on the region's influential, digital-savvy consumer base," said James Townsend, Global CEO of ForwardPMX. "It will be fantastic to have Kinloch on board to continue to grow our global agenda to help brands find the change that fuels growth, while implementing localised strategies across MENA, using data and technology as the backdrop to innovate for clients."

Since opening its doors in May 2017, ForwardPMX's Dubai footprint has grown substantially, and the agency is now recognized as one of the leading digital partners to world renowned brands such as Landmark Group, Al Tayer Group and Apparel Group. The agency's outstanding data-driven expertise helped retailer, Homecentre, to drive 410% offline revenue growth, as part of a strategic initiative that was recognised with an accolade at the prestigious International Performance Marketing Awards.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kinloch to the business in Dubai," said ForwardPMX Head of MENA, Faisal Dean. "He will drive the business forward strategically and organise teams to execute fast responses to market challenges, and act as our clients' senior strategic advisor. With his vast experience, Kinloch will be a crucial asset to our future expansion in the region."

"I'm pleased and proud to be joining the team at ForwardPMX in Dubai," said Kinloch Magowan, Regional Director of MENA. "2020 has presented many brands in the region with challenges, but I'm looking forward to helping our clients turn these challenges into opportunities as we move into 2021. Our skilled people, capable technology and unique strategic approaches place us in an ideal position for growth, and I'm excited for what the future holds."

About ForwardPMX:

ForwardPMX is a global data and technology driven marketing services company, designed to help brands find the changes that deliver meaningful growth to their businesses. With over 20 offices worldwide and 1,000 of the industry's most distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision with local depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing people with data-led process and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX is a proud member of The Stagwell Group.

