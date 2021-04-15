Forwardly, Inc. Makes Investment In Maverick Energy Group, Inc.

Boulder City, NV, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sharp, President and CEO of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), announced today that the company has made a strategic investment in Maverick Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKT: MKGP).

The investment comes as a one year fixed rate convertible loan to Maverick in the amount of $200,000 at an APR of 15%. At Forwardly's option, the principal and interest may convert into Maverick common shares at $.20/share. The loan agreement also provides Forwardly with a warrant enabling the company to purchase up to two million additional shares of Maverick at $.35/share within two years.

Mr. Sharp commented, "The vast array of drilling projects that were made available to Maverick because of its acquisition of a license to use URS Drilling's horizontal drilling technology, made the opportunity to provide funding attractive to Forwardly. Jim McCabe and his talented team appear ready to take Texas and Oklahoma by storm this year and we were glad to provide a leg-up while Maverick awaits the rest of its funding."

Mr. Sharp continued, "The kicker for us was the ability to acquire the warrants which could not only be a source of continued funding for Maverick but makes us a low risk investor. The incredible success of our past warrant acquisitions has given Forwardly an incredible appetite for opportunities such as this.

George Sharp also acts as an advisor to Maverick Energy Group and Forwardly's investment is a portion of a larger funding package assembled by him.

About Maverick Energy Group

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick's access to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potential of these properties.

Company Website: www.maverickeg.com

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc. Further information about Forwardly, Inc. can be obtained through its website at www.ForwardlyPlaced.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:Forwardly, Inc.3535 Executive Terminal DriveSuite 110Henderson, NV 89052702-840-4433