Forward Networks Takes Home Gold Globee® In The 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks, the industry leader in network assurance and intent-based verification, announced today that its Forward Enterprise solution has been named a Gold Globee® Winner for the Network Management category in the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. This award is part of The Globee® Awards' premier business awards programs and ranking lists, which recognize information technology and cybersecurity vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping raise the bar for others in all areas of technology and cybersecurity.

Forward Enterprise helps network operations engineers be more efficient and effective while avoiding outages through its unique mathematical model. The platform creates a digital twin of the network (across on-premises devices, private and public cloud) enabling network operators to map all possible traffic paths, instantly troubleshoot, verify intent, predict network behavior and reduce MTTR (mean time to resolution). The platform helps large IT organizations make their networks more predictable, agile, and secure by providing a single source of truth for all teams. Companies using Forward Enterprise report significant time savings, cost reduction and improved ability to deploy new applications.

"We are honored that the Forward Enterprise platform is a Golden Globee recipient for Network Management solutions in the 2021 IT World Awards," said Chiara Regale, VP of product at Forward Networks. "Our purpose is to reduce the burden network operations engineers face on a daily basis by providing detailed analysis and verification of device state and configuration, visualization of all possible traffic paths and the ability to predict how changes will impact the network before they are made. Being recognized by the Globee Awards is validation that we are delivering on that promise."

More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.

"The information technology industry continues to show its resilience," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Forward NetworksForward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, and simplify network management. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.ForwardNetworks.com .

