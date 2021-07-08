Forward Air Corporation Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) will release its second quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) - Get Report will release its second quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The Company's conference call will be available online on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at www.forwardaircorp.com, or by dialing (844) 867-6169, Access Code: 1588037. Since we use our Investor Relations website as a primary mechanism to communicate with our investors, investors are urged to monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website to easily find or navigate to current and pertinent information about us. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at www.forwardaircorp.com beginning shortly after completion of the live call.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company that provides services across the United States and Canada. We provide expedited less-than-truckload ("LTL") services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals; final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight; truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services, high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services; and intermodal first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. For more information, visit our website at https://www.forwardaircorp.com.

