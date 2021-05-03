Forum Health's Growing Network Of Personalized Healthcare Providers Adds Functional Medicine Nurse Practitioner In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, the first nationwide network of functional and integrative medicine providers, has added Marissa Mueller, MSN, FNP-C. to its two Central Texas clinics, Forum Health, Westlake Hills and Texas Integrative Medicine based in Austin.

Marissa specializes in hormone therapy, women's wellness, sexual health, and weight loss to help patients achieve optimal wellness. She is Board Certified from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) and earned a Master's Degree in Nursing from Indiana University in Indianapolis.

Marissa has trained in emergency and family medicine and has spent the last year working in a Functional Medicine private practice gaining knowledge on bioidentical hormones, thyroid health, and sexual wellness for both men and women. She is also experienced with IV therapies, nutritional guidance, and managing co-infections that can suppress the immune system.

Dr. Wally Taylor and Dr. Harrison Moore of Forum Health's Austin-based clinics focus on complementing traditional medicine with alternative health. They specialize in treating environmentally influenced illnesses (such as mold, parasites, and harmful bacteria) Lyme disease, Parkinson's Disease, dementia, Epstein Barr Virus (EBV), mood disorders, sexual health, weight loss, allergies, and other specific conditions. Both practices offer a wide range of services including IV, Chelation and Ozone therapies, food sensitivity testing, genome, and hormone testing, allergy elimination, and more.

"We are thrilled to have Marissa join our team," said Drs. Taylor and Moore. "Her solid foundation in functional medicine along with her experience and passion for women's hormonal health and regenerative medicine will further enhance our offerings and allow us to help even more individuals in our community."

"Our continued growth in the Central Texas region is very exciting. The demand for functional and integrative medicine providers continues to rise. We really believe that patients are looking for a new approach to healthcare and we are happy to be part of the solution," says Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health.

About Forum Health

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide network of personalized healthcare providers. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

