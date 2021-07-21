Forum Energy Technologies Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 10:00 AM CDT on Friday, August 6, 2021.

To participate in the earnings conference call, please call 855-757-8876 within North America, or 631-485-4851 outside of North America. The access code is 8579755. The call will also be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on Forum's website at www.f-e-t.com. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks after the call and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 within North America, or 404-537-3406 outside of North America. The access code is 8579755.

FET (Forum Energy Technologies) is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

