Forum Energy Technologies Announces Appointment Of Paul E. Rowsey III To Its Board Of Directors

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) - Get Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Report today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul E. Rowsey III to its Board of Directors. Mr. Rowsey will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee. In connection with Mr. Rowsey's appointment, the Board increased its size to nine directors.

Mr. Rowsey is the former Executive Chairman of the Board of JLB Partners, a national developer, builder and manager of Class A multi-family assets in select markets in the United States. He previously served as Non-Executive Chairman of Valaris plc, a publicly traded offshore drilling contractor, and its predecessor, Ensco plc. Mr. Rowsey was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Compatriot Capital, and a founder and the managing partner of E2M Partners, LLC, a sponsor and manager of private real estate equity funds. Mr. Rowsey continues to serve as Chairman of E2M. Mr. Rowsey is a graduate of Duke University and Southern Methodist University School of Law, and he is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

Cris Gaut, FET's Chairman of the Board, remarked, "I am pleased to welcome Mr. Rowsey to FET's Board as an independent director. Mr. Rowsey brings a fresh perspective to our Board, has expertise in financial and legal matters, and a proven track record as a business executive and public company director. FET's Board has focused on achieving gender and racial diversity among its members to ensure the highest quality of oversight as we seek to maximize shareholder value. With Mr. Rowsey's appointment, one-third of the Board is now comprised of members of under-represented categories on public company boards."

FET (Forum Energy Technologies) is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

