Forty8Fifty Labs Named Appfire Red Hot Partner, 2020

BOSTON and ATLANTA, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, the Agile and DevOps consultancy and subsidiary of Veristor Systems, today announced that it has received the 2020 Appfire Red Hot Partner Award from Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions. The award recognizes an elite group of software partners in the Atlassian ecosystem with strong year-over-year growth and outstanding sales volume of Appfire's family of brands.

"Like Forty8Fifty Labs, Appfire is passionate about helping amazing development teams do incredible things with their Atlassian deployments," said Rashad Neloms, Vice President Technology and Strategy, Forty8Fifty Labs. "We are true believers in the value of the Appfire portfolio of apps and are united in the mutual enablement of the Atlassian ecosystem. We are pleased to be recognized by them for our mutual sales success."

"We're honored to recognize the amazing team at Forty8Fifty Labs with Appfire's 2020 Red Hot Partner Award," said Randall Ward, Co-Founder and CEO, Appfire. "We value our continued partnership and Forty8Fifty Labs' deep knowledge and expertise when representing Appfire's family of Atlassian apps."

This is the second time Forty8Fifty Labs has received the Appfire Red Hot Partner recognition, earning the accolade for 2018 as well. Appfire apps are offered as part of the Forty8Fifty Labs suite of software products from the world's leading vendors in development and operations enablement. For more information about enhancing Atlassian-enabled development, visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About AppfireAppfire is an award-winning Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner and a global authority in the Atlassian ecosystem for more than 15 years. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with workflow and automation, business intelligence and reporting, administrative tools, developer tools, and publishing. The company has the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with 100+ purpose-built products and over 140,000 active installations worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

About Forty8Fifty LabsForty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems, Inc. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com .

