FortuneBuilders To Host First Virtual Real Estate Ignite Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FortuneBuilders, the nation's premier real estate education and investing company, will host its seventh annual Real Estate Ignite conference online for the first time ever from Friday, December 11th through Sunday, December 13th.

This year the virtual real estate conference will feature over 30 breakout sessions covering a range of real estate related topics, including real estate investing strategies post- COVID-19, creative financing options to fund your real estate deals, and how to generate passive income in multi-family investing.

Real Estate Ignite is FortuneBuilders' largest real estate conference of the year and has hosted over 5,000 guests from across the country in previous years. Attendees can look forward to attending virtual events from the comfort and safety of their own homes as they receive the support, guidance, and encouragement to tackle obstacles and get their business on the right track to success.

"We're excited about the opportunities that a virtual event provides for our attendees. This year we've added a virtual networking platform, so you're still going to connect with investors from all over the country who invest in every aspect of real estate" says FortuneBuilders CEO Than Merrill .

The industry expert speakers who will lead keynote discussions have a combined $17 Billion worth of real estate experience. Ignite will feature Kevin O'Leary, aka "Mr. Wonderful," top business speaker and star of ABC's hit show Shark Tank. World-renowned motivational speaker and author Les Brown will also lead a virtual session over the weekend.

This year's Real Estate Ignite will also offer multiple talks on the rise of blockchain technology in real estate. Brian Estes, CIO and Managing Partner from Off The Chain Capital, who has helped finance, build, and mentor four blockchain companies with a combined value of more than $10 billion, is set to lead his own event. Additionally, Perianne Boring, the founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, will speak on the blockchain industry.

To find out more about Real Estate Ignite 2019, please visit www.realestateignite.com . For more information on FortuneBuilders and its upcoming events, please visit www.fortunebuilders.com .

About FortuneBuilders Inc.

FortuneBuilders is a premier real estate education and business development company headquartered in San Diego, CA. Founded by expert real estate investor, Than Merrill, FortuneBuilders provides mentorship programs, live education events and additional resources and tools for the novice or pro seeking to start or enhance their real estate business. Learn more at FortuneBuilders.com

