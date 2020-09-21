Fortune Brands Announces Planned Retirement Of Christopher Klein From Board Of Directors

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) - Get Report, an industry-leading home and security products company, announced the planned retirement of Christopher Klein, executive chairman, from the Company's Board of Directors effective at the close of business on December 31, 2020. Klein's departure from the Board is part of the Company's multi-year transition plan to ensure continued strong leadership and consistency in executing the Company's business strategies and priorities.

"This year, the business has reacted and performed exceedingly well amidst a global health pandemic and economic uncertainty. Our strong financial results speak to the quality of our teams and strategic plans, and our operational excellence. Fortune Brands' demonstrated ability to outperform in any environment gives me and our Board the confidence to enable me to step down as chairman of the Board in accordance with the multi-step leadership transition plan we initiated several years ago," said Klein. "Fortune Brands remains well-positioned to leverage a strong housing industry that has only strengthened since last spring. I am immeasurably proud of our culture, our team, and our successful track record, and I am confident Fortune Brands is even better positioned to capture additional growth opportunities long into the future."

Klein was the Company's first chief executive officer. He joined the former parent company, Fortune Brands, Inc. (FO) , in April of 2003 as senior vice president, strategy and corporate development. He later became president and COO of the home division of FO (FBHS) in 2009, and CEO in 2010.

Klein took Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. public in 2011 upon its spin-off from Fortune Brands, Inc. As CEO, Klein guided the Company through the recovery from the historic 2008 housing downturn, built a strong and seasoned management team, and established strong platforms for future growth across plumbing, doors, decking, security and cabinets. Throughout Klein's decade of leadership, the Company experienced significant growth. During its first eight full years as a public company from 2012 to 2019, net sales, operating income before charges and gains and earnings per share before charges and gains increased 87 percent, 263 percent and 334 percent, respectively. Over Klein's tenure, the Company added nine major strategic acquisitions to its portfolio, joined the S&P 500 and initiated and regularly increased its quarterly dividend.

On January 6, 2020, Klein retired as CEO and transitioned to his current role of executive chairman of Fortune Brands' Board of Directors. He has continued to provide leadership to the Board of Directors and work closely with Nicholas Fink, his successor as CEO, to ensure a seamless transition during this challenging year. Under Fink's leadership, the Company has excelled in navigating the uncertainty and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team's quick and aggressive actions to ensure a safe working environment for associates, provide continued strong service to customers and manage costs are reflected in the Company's strong first-half financial results. As the final step in the Company's management transition, a new non-executive chairperson will be appointed by the Board by the end of 2020, and Fink will continue to lead the business and drive profitable growth as CEO.

"Chris was instrumental in leading the successful spin-off of Fortune Brands in 2011, after rebuilding the company as it emerged from the 2008 housing crisis. As our first CEO, he established our culture, and built out all elements of the company, both organically and through acquisitions, and has positioned the company to outperform the market and continue to create value for the long-term," said Fink. "I feel fortunate to have worked alongside Chris for many years. His wealth of knowledge, counsel and friendship have been invaluable. I am honored to continue his tireless work of building this great company."

About Fortune Brands

