Fortune And Great Place To Work® Name Invisors One Of The 2021 Best Workplaces For Millennials™

ATLANTA, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™.

ATLANTA, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Invisors, a Workday Services Partner, as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™. This is Invisors' 1 st time applying for and making the prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Invisors is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

&amp;amp;#160;

We are honored that our Millennial Invisors, comprising 80% of our workforce, have made us a part of this list.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.3 million current employees. In that survey, 97% of employees said Invisors is a great place to work. This number is 38% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are honored that our Millennial Invisors, comprising 80% of our workforce, have made us a part of this list for the first time. At Invisors we strive to achieve an environment of inclusion, comradery and fun for every member of our Invisors family, and this recognition helps to reaffirm that we are doing something right," said Travis Brody, Partner at Invisors. "This also says a great deal about the team we have been lucky enough to bring together, as they are the ones who help to form the culture that makes Invisors a great place to work for all."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"The Best Workplaces for Millennials™ treat their employees like people, not just employees," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and - as our research says - are 50 times more likely to stay a long time."

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-and-great-place-to-work-name-invisors-one-of-the-2021-best-workplaces-for-millennials-301335631.html

SOURCE Invisors