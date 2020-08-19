Fortune 500 C-Suite Executives Convene To Chart A Path Towards Economic Restart

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C-suite executives from companies including BlackRock, Nike, Bank of America, Verizon, United Airlines, Target, American Express, Walmart, Wells Fargo and Dow Jones Group will take the virtual stage at L'ATTITUDE 2020 in our country's first national dialog about the restart and rebound of the New Mainstream Economy. Given the exponential economic growth of the U.S. Latino cohort, A-List celebrities in business, finance, media and entertainment, as well as prominent elected officials, will discuss how they are rethinking strategies to leverage the decades of sustainable growth only this cohort promises. This national forum will be live-cast for all Americans concerned about America's economic growth.

"Our country's GDP has been slowing dramatically over the past few years, which has been further exacerbated by the global pandemic, making L'ATTITUDE essential in identifying new ways to find rapid and sustainable growth," said Sol Trujillo, iconic business leader and co-founder of L'ATTITUDE. "History and data indicate the U.S. economy cannot fully rebound without the U.S. Latino cohort continuing its economic leadership role, and we have assembled an unparalleled list of celebrity-status people across key sectors of America to help shine a spotlight on the difference between Wall Street and Main Street, and the actions that need to be taken to make capitalism work for the many, not just the few."

The list of C-suite attendees confirmed to participate in L'ATTITUDE 2020 include:

Larry Fink - Chairman & CEO of BlackRock, Inc.

Brian Moynihan - Chairman of the Board & CEO Bank of America

John Donahoe - President & CEO of Nike, Inc.

Almar Latour - CEO Dow Jones & Publisher Wall Street Journal

Hans Vestberg - CEO Verizon

Oscar Munoz - Executive Chairman United Airlines

Tony Vinciquerra - Chairman & CEO Sony Pictures Entertainment

Roger Crandall - Chairman, President & CEO MassMutual

José Cil - CEO Restaurant Brands International

Ryan Marshall - President and Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup, Inc.

Ryan Schneider - CEO and President Realogy Holdings

John Furner - President & CEO, Walmart U.S.

Maria Teresa Kumar - President and CEO, Voto Latino

Rick Gomez - Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing, Digital and Strategy Officer Target Corporation

Diego Scotti - Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon

Fernando Machado - Global Chief Marketing Officer Burger King

The event will include over two-dozen sessions, each featuring live participants gathered together on expansive stages, from a safe social distance, and live-cast to a virtual audience, in partnership with top-tier media outlets such as MSNBC, CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and MarketWatch. L'ATTITUDE is a ground-breaking initiative creating a national townhall of sorts and engaging the nation's best and brightest in identifying the strategies for getting America's economy growing once again.

Included on the agenda are critical discussions that affect every American, such as how to reverse our dramatically growing economic disparity where 79% of the nation's wealth has been concentrated in just five percent of the population. "One key is to deploy capital in ways consistent with our new 21 st century realities, and putting that capital to work more broadly where the growth is now occurring," said L'ATTITUDE co-founder, Gary Acosta.

That growth is in the U.S. Latino cohort, the most prolific entrepreneurs in the country. Congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle who spearheaded government programs such as PPP, will engage in identifying the best way forward for continuing to support small businesses, and especially U.S. Latino-owned small businesses, many of which were left out of support programs to date.

Not only did U.S. Latino small business owners not get equal access to government pandemic support programs, Latinos have for decades found it difficult, if not impossible, to access credit. In spite of these troubling trends, they have still been the driving force behind over 80% of the net new businesses in the past decade.

Entering its third year, L'ATTITUDE formally partnered with multi-Platinum GRAMMY-winner Emilio Estefan, who noted, "Clearly, U.S. Latinos are driving the New Mainstream Economy in our country, and making our country stronger for every citizen here. I am proud to be involved with the only event in our country focused on the New Mainstream Economy, which is especially important this year as we try to find the best way forward from COVID-19."

To learn more and register for the event, visit www.lattitude.net.

ABOUT L'ATTITUDE

The brainchild of international business executive Sol Trujillo and NAHREP Co-Founder & CEO Gary Acosta, L'ATTITUDE hosts a world-class slate of CEOs, celebrities, economists, educators, entrepreneurs, journalists, politicians and industry influencers at its annual conference. Participants engage in open dialogue about the latest facts and data regarding America's Latino Factor and the New Mainstream Economy. As the name implies, L'ATTITUDE is about staying on course to a growing and sustainable economic future for America. U.S. Latinos, our country's youngest cohort, represent nearly 1 in 5 Americans, and account for over $2.3 trillion in GDP, making it the 8 th largest economy in the world if it were a stand-alone country. L'ATTITUDE features presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and entertainment featuring leading celebrities.

