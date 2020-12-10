Fortune 100 Company VP Eric Rosenfeldt Is Hired As CEO Of Magna Imperio Systems Corp. In Wake Of Accelerating Company Growth

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the ongoing growth strategy at Magna Imperio Systems Corp. (MI Systems), a provider of innovative water treatment solutions, the executive team has welcomed Eric Rosenfeldt as Chief Executive Officer per December 14th. Before joining the Texas-based company that specializes in up to 99% water recovery, Rosenfeldt gained almost 20 years of experience in energy marketing and strategy, most recently at Fortune 100 company World Fuel Services.

Rosenfeldt has played key roles in companies accelerating into critical growth stages. In his time as Vice President of World Fuel Services, he achieved double-digit annual growth rates. Rosenfeldt attributes this success to his driven team members, with whom he has always aspired to create an environment of trust. "This environment enables our ability to challenge each other in a healthy way that benefits customers, employees, and shareholders," said Rosenfeldt. "I look forward to building on this success and growth with the Magna Imperio Systems team."

The upcoming CEO is dedicated to creating a commercially-minded and customer-centric culture that increases employee engagement and performance. "Having experience across many different types of companies and working with thousands of others throughout my career, the one common trait among those successful companies is a positive culture," said Rosenfeldt.

Magna Imperio Systems is thrilled to be welcoming such an experienced pioneer of growth and culture from leading energy corporations. Alongside company executives and engineers, Rosenfeldt is prepared to augment growth already set in motion. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company more than doubled employee numbers and increased production from 25 gallons per minute (GPM) to a 1,000 GPM system .

"Eric brings incredible growth and leadership experience to help MIS transition from a family-owned business to a Fortune 500 company," said Grant Page, Founder of MI Systems. "We're honored to be accepting him as one of our executives to lead our company through current growth with strategy and new partnerships to resolve the global water crisis, while focusing on implementing our incredible technology portfolio to drive profit at an accelerated rate."

About Magna Imperio Systems Magna Imperio Systems Corp. is a Texas-based national and international water treatment solutions company that designs, develops, and manufactures water treatment systems with up to 98% recovery rates. The core of MI Systems' water treatment solutions is its patented Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END®) process, a transformation of the long-established electrodialysis reversal (EDR) process, which has established new benchmarks in terms of water recovery for desalination technology. This level of recovery extends the life of each drop, and clients are able to minimize waste by recycling their wastewater for future processes, thus cutting costs by increasing their available water supply without purchasing additional water.

