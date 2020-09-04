Fortran Corporation Inks Agreement To Distribute TempuCheck Products

Conover, NC, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Fortran Corporation (OTC: FRTN) is pleased to announce the signing of a Certified Distributors Agreement with TempuCheck LLC, a Florida limited liability company.

Our subsidiaries, B and L Telephone, LLC and Fortran Communications, Inc. intend to begin offering the TempuCheck products to our customers immediately.

Glenn Withers, President and CEO of Fortran Corporation, stated: "We are delighted to offer our customers another product line to choose from when acquiring temperature sensing and access and control products."

For more information on these products, contact us at: info@fortrancorp.com or visit us at www.fortrancorp.com , www.Bltel.com or www.fortran-inc.com .

For information on TempuCheck, LLC visit them at www.tempucheck.com .

About Fortran Corporation:

Fortran Corporation is a telecommunications system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex communications solutions. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network service, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site services.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Fortran's estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Fortran's current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Fortran's intention that its subsidiaries B and L Telephone, LLC and Fortran Communications, Inc. begin offering the TempuCheck products to its customers immediately. It is important to note that Fortran's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Fortran's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Fortran's business. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, fluctuation in operating results, the ability of Fortran to compete successfully and other events. These factors also include, among others, the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on its business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Fortran's products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Fortran's facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Fortran Corporation's filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. including, specifically, those factors set forth in any "Risk Factors" section contained in such filings.

Glenn Withers

828 324 4611

gwithers@fortrancorp.com