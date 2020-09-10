Fortive To Present At The Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8 th Annual Laguna...

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (FTV) - Get Report today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Lico and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chuck McLaughlin, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8 th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. Fortive's well-known brands hold leading positions in field solutions, product realization, sensing technologies, transportation technologies, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 25,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company's operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

