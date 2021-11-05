Fortive Appoints Elena Rosman As Vice President Of Investor Relations

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (FTV) - Get Fortive Corp. Report today announced the appointment of Elena Rosman as Vice President of Investor Relations effective November 29, 2021. Ms. Rosman brings extensive finance, sustainability, marketing and strategic communications experience, including more than ten years leading the investor relations functions at Aptiv PLC and Honeywell International, Inc.

In this role, Ms. Rosman will report directly to Chuck McLaughlin, Fortive's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and will lead Fortive's investor relations initiatives, representing the company to the investment community and communicating Fortive's strategic vision, portfolio evolution, and shareholder value creation framework.

"Elena brings wide-ranging experience from serving in senior executive positions at leading, global companies," said Mr. McLaughlin. "As a highly respected investor relations professional with significant experience in our sector, Elena has cultivated a strong network of relationships across the investment community. She brings broad strategic, financial and operational experience to the role which will be a valuable asset as we continue to enhance the Fortive portfolio and communicate our differentiated value creation model."

Most recently, Ms. Rosman served as Vice President, Investor Relations at Aptiv. Prior to Aptiv, she held various management roles in treasury, M&A and investor relations at Honeywell. Under her leadership, she and her investor relations teams were consistently recognized by Institutional Investor, earning first-place rankings within the Auto & Auto Parts and Electrical Equipment and Multi-Industry sectors, by both the buy- and sell-side communities. Elena holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Arts in International Business from Loyola Marymount University.

Griffin Whitney, Vice President of Investor Relations for Fortive, will continue to lead the Investor Relations function throughout Elena's onboarding period, before moving to a new role within Fortive's Corporate Development team to support the execution of the company's capital allocation strategy.

"We are very excited to have Elena join our team," said Jim Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are continuing to enhance the strength and quality of our portfolio, while also continuing to build the depth and skillset of our senior team to support that portfolio. Today's announcement showcases how we are cultivating our leadership bench, with both external hires that bring incremental skills to the table and internal moves aimed at accelerating the professional development of our current team members. Elena represents a great addition to our team and a strong fit with our culture at Fortive."

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company's operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

