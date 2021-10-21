Fortive Announces Segment Leadership Appointments

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (FTV) - Get Fortive Corp. Report today announced that on January 1, 2022, Pat Murphy, currently serving as President & CEO, Precision Technologies (PT), will transition to President & CEO, Advanced Healthcare Solutions (AHS). As part of this transition, Mr. Murphy will also assume High Growth Market leadership for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions, in addition to his current responsibility for China.

Fortive also announced that Tami Newcombe, currently serving as Group President at Fortive and President of Tektronix, will be promoted to President & CEO, PT, to succeed Mr. Murphy effective January 1, 2022.

Additionally, Fortive announced that effective December 31, 2021, Barbara Hulit will step down from her current role as President & CEO, AHS. At that time, Ms. Hulit will take on a part-time role as Executive Advisor, where she will continue to work with operating company leadership teams across AHS and Fortive to accelerate key aspects of strategy development and Fortive Business System implementation to support the next phases of growth.

Jim Lico, President and CEO of Fortive, stated: "We're excited to have Pat assume the leadership role at AHS. He brings extensive senior management experience driving breakthrough technology innovation and enhancing performance across businesses in a range of different markets. Pat is looking forward to supporting the important mission of the AHS team as it raises the standard of care globally, improves safety in a variety of critical healthcare settings, and ensures that healthcare providers can focus on the best possible care for their patients."

Mr. Lico continued: "Throughout her tenure at Tektronix, Tami has shown a passion for leading with FBS to take market share and deliver results, providing inspiration to her team and a benchmark to other leaders across Fortive. Tami brings the bold vision, rigorously customer-centric approach, and specialized expertise required for success in her expanded role as the leader of the Precision Technologies segment. I am looking forward to a seamless transition and expect Tami to drive significant progress across the segment in the coming years."

Mr. Lico added: "I have had the distinct pleasure of working very closely with Barb over the past 16 years. From her time as President / Group Executive of Fluke, to more recent roles guiding the Fortive Business System Office, our High Growth Markets businesses, and the establishment of The Fort, Barb played an instrumental role in the launch of Fortive and the evolution of our portfolio since then. Her leadership and her commitment to FBS will have a lasting impact on Fortive as we move forward, and we're grateful that she will continue to play a meaningful role on our team."

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company's operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

