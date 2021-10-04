Fortiva® Retail Credit Renews Relationship With Vivint Smart Home

ATLANTA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortiva® Retail Credit, the leader in second look point-of-sale financing, today announced a multi-year renewal of its exclusive relationship with Vivint Smart Home, a leading smart home services provider in North America.

As part of the renewal, Fortiva® Retail Credit will offer an expanded number of term lengths. This further demonstrates Vivint's commitment to provide its customers with a variety of financing options. Building off an already successful program, which has grown during the pandemic, Fortiva® Retail Credit will continue to expand the Vivint relationship beyond the 175,000 customers that have already been able to enhance their lives with Vivint's smart home technology financed through Fortiva.

"This renewal is a testament to Vivint's confidence in Fortiva® Retail Credit, the leader in less than prime financing solutions at the point-of-sale," said Dale R. Gerard, Chief Financial Officer at Vivint, Inc. "Fortiva's technology allows for a seamless sales and customer experience that is contributing to the growth in new consumer adoption of Vivint's smart home solutions. We are excited to expand on our success to date."

David Caruso, Chief Commercial Officer at Atlanticus Services Corporation, stated, "We are thrilled to continue our strategic partnership with Vivint. During the pandemic, when many lenders were pulling back, we relied on our years of experience, market leading analytics and technology to accelerate the growth of the Fortiva® Retail Credit program with Vivint. The importance of and reliance on one's home was magnified over the past 18 months, and we are proud that we could empower everyday Americans and assist Vivint in helping their customers feel safe and secure in their homes."

The Fortiva® Retail Credit program leverages Atlanticus Services Corporation's flexible technology capabilities to allow The Bank of Missouri to offer a seamless transition from prime financing to a second look program with affordable payment options. When a shopper is declined financing from a prime credit provider, their application is instantly processed for Fortiva® Retail Credit's second look solution, delivering a fully integrated consumer experience and more approvals for merchants. Using knowledge gained from over 25 years of data aggregation and consumer performance, Atlanticus' technology platform allows banks to offer more inclusive financing options through more approvals paired with the best terms to optimize consumer experience.

About Fortiva ® Retail Credit

Fortiva® Retail Credit is a technology-enabled second look point-of-sale consumer credit program issued by The Bank of Missouri. The omnichannel program leverages the instant decisioning capabilities, deep underwriting analytics, and paperless process of Atlanticus' platform to provide best-in-class retail finance solutions for its clients both in-store and online. This flexible technology platform provides a loan decision to consumers within seconds. Clients in several markets such as furniture, big box/specialty retail, flooring, home improvement, HVAC, electronics, elective medical, health and fitness, and home automation, offer Fortiva® Retail Credit for second look financing. Fortiva® Retail Credit serves all U.S. markets including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Fortiva® Retail Credit program is managed by subsidiaries of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) - Get Atlanticus Holdings Corp. Report.

