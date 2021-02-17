Fortius Capital Builds Investment Momentum With Development Of 28-Acre Light Industrial Commercial Subdivision For Rocky Mountain Commerce Hub

VAIL, Colo., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortius Capital , a real estate private equity, services and development company, is pleased to announce the completion of a recent equity raise funding the new development of a 28-acre light industrial subdivision and commerce park directly across from the Eagle County Regional Airport in Gypsum, Colorado. Rocky Mountain Commerce Park ("RMCP") is subdivided into 13 lots ranging from one to twelve acres, and serves as an ideal site for large-scale warehousing, regional fulfillment and trade for local or national businesses.

"RMCP represents almost 5% of developable commercial land in all of Eagle County. Upon completion of the sales process, RMCP will make up 9.32% of the value of Gypsum's light industrial land," said Patrick Scanlan, Director of Development.

"For large land users, this will be one of the last opportunities to secure a two+ acre site along the I-70 corridor in Eagle County," said Mike Pearson, President and CEO. "Although our focus remains on residential housing development, we will consider other commercial subdivisions in the future based on the needs of growing mountain communities," he went on to say.

With 1,742 residential units planned for future construction across the area, RMCP is surrounded by a local housing boom.

Steven Sendor, VP of Acquisitions says, "there is a strong correlation between an increase in up-valley residential real estate valuations and down-valley buying pressure. As up-valley communities become less affordable, down-valley communities continue to grow rapidly. Commercial real estate secondarily benefits from this growth, and we are just beginning to see this take place."

Fortius Capital's Investment Services team is marketing 13 light industrial lots at RMCP with nine currently under contract. Fortius Capital will install basic infrastructure and deliver lots in shovel-ready condition for a variety of uses. Ownership will consider multiple scenarios for each parcel based on the needs of individual buyers and tenants. Options include selling parcels outright, custom tailoring a site or building-to-suit.

About Fortius Capital

Fortius Capital is a vertically-integrated real estate private equity, services and development company with a focus on emerging markets in mountain states. The company is a deal sponsor, builder, developer, asset manager and investment property advisor that holds a 15-year track record of capitalizing on attractive commercial investments and development projects across the western United States. Fortius Capital sources and capitalizes the deal, designs and builds the real estate, and markets and sells every project. Today, the company is one of the few real estate operators in the State of Colorado with a vertically-integrated developer and builder platform. If interested in learning more about becoming an investment partner in future projects, please click the provided link: https://fortiuscap.com/pages/become-partner/

