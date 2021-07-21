FortisBC Selects Sera4 Keyless Padlocks To Secure Electronic Vehicle Charging Stations

WATERLOO, ON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FortisBC, a British Columbia-based utilities provider and a subsidiary of Canada's largest privately-owned utility company, has selected Sera4 to provide secure, reliable, and scalable access control to its...

WATERLOO, ON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FortisBC, a British Columbia-based utilities provider and a subsidiary of Canada's largest privately-owned utility company, has selected Sera4 to provide secure, reliable, and scalable access control to its electronic vehicle (EV) charging stations.

FortisBC owns and operates over a dozen Direct Charge Fast Charging (DCFC) stations throughout British Columbia, and needed a secure, modern solution for granting access to these stations without requiring traditional keys.

Michael Leyland, Manager of Innovation Initiatives at FortisBC, led the implementation of Sera4. Prior to launch, Leyland had no visibility into who was accessing the DCFC stations, when they were accessing them, or how long they were there. Measuring contractor response time and reconciling invoices for work completed were challenging, because Leyland didn't have access to automatic audit trails on FortisBC's assets.

"Sera4 is a game-changer," says Leyland. "Being able to issue an electronic key for a contractor 200 kilometers away to service a charging station is a much better experience for us, our contractors, and ultimately our customers. That's what Sera4 has done for us—we can get the critical infrastructure that our customers rely on back up and running faster, because we don't have to worry about how we're going to get a traditional key to the contractor that needs it."

Sera4 protects critical infrastructure in remote places around the globe. Sera4's keyless platform for physical access control is both easy to use and highly secure. Operating across four continents, Sera4 provides security and identity control for some of the world's largest service providers.

"We're thrilled to partner with FortisBC to provide a secure, reliable solution that helps them serve their customers better," says Eric Corej, VP of Global Sales at Sera4. "We love that FortisBC is leveraging the insights and audit trails delivered by Teleporte [Sera4's software platform]. That's what we're really selling—identity intelligence."

