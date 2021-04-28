Fortis Appoints Josh Peters As Chief Lending Officer; Patrick Brayton Assumes Leadership Of Commercial Real Estate Banking; Mark Nigon And David Rozsa Join Commercial & Specialty Banking Team

DENVER, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis has appointed Josh Peters to their Executive Leadership Team as Chief Lending Officer. Mr. Peters joins the bank with 18+ years of experience, holding various positions at regional and national financial institutions, most recently as the Managing Director of Specialty Banking at NBH Bank. His background will attract additional talent to the Fortis team, while enhancing and expanding their Commercial and Specialty Banking business. This appointment is in continuation of the Bank's growth and will strengthen their provision of world-class client service and flexible banking solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome Josh Peters to our Executive Leadership Team to support the growth of our Commercial and Specialty Banking groups," stated Chris Luce, Fortis' Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "The expertise Josh brings, coupled with his highly respected and seasoned career, will prove invaluable in continuing the development of our people and strengthening the banking experience for our clients."

"I am honored to be joining Fortis with such a strong team in place. The team has created a competitive, unique brand, focused on serving clients in the lower middle market. We will focus on continuing to provide a world-class experience for our clients and for our people," stated Mr. Peters.

In addition to welcoming Mr. Peters, Fortis is proud to announce the following:

Patrick Brayton, former Managing Director, has been promoted to Executive Director of Commercial Real Estate Banking. Since joining Fortis in September 2013, Patrick has been instrumental in growing the Bank's assets.

"Patrick has been a highly valued member of our Fortis team and has demonstrated a true commitment to our clients since joining the bank," stated Mr. Luce. "His strategic vision for the development of our Commercial Real Estate group will be influential in accelerating the growth of our business."

Mark Nigon joins the Fortis Commercial and Specialty Banking team in Colorado, assuming responsibilities for Capital Finance.

David Rozsa joins the Fortis Commercial and Specialty Banking team in Utah, focused on banking and lending solutions for loans between $2MM - $15MM.

"I am pleased to welcome Mark and David to our Commercial and Specialty Banking team," continues Mr. Luce. "Their expertise and dedication to client service will deliver a strong, positive impact within their respective markets."

About Fortis

Fortis is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with offices in the Denver and Salt Lake City metropolitan areas. The bank provides business and personal clients with a full suite of loan and deposit products, with an emphasis on Commercial and Specialty clients with loan needs of $2MM - $15MM. To learn more about Fortis, visit www.fortisprivatebank.com.

Contact Laura HildrethHead of Human Resources at Fortis lhildreth@fortispb.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortis-appoints-josh-peters-as-chief-lending-officer-patrick-brayton-assumes-leadership-of-commercial-real-estate-banking-mark-nigon-and-david-rozsa-join-commercial--specialty-banking-team-301278468.html

SOURCE Fortis