Forshey Prostok Attorneys Earn Best Lawyers Honors

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas and HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from the Texas-based complex bankruptcy and restructuring law firm Forshey Prostok LLP are being recognized among the nation's legal leaders in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America © .

Name partners J. Robert Forshey and Jeff Prostok in the firm's Fort Worth headquarters earned Best Lawyers selections once again based on their considerable work in bankruptcy, debtor/creditors' rights, insolvency, and reorganization law. Mr. Forshey and Mr. Prostok have been listed in the annual guide since 2018 and 2014, respectively.

Veteran trial attorney Steven E. Aldous from Forshey Prostok's Dallas office earned his third appearance in Best Lawyers in recognition of his years of work for plaintiffs in serious personal injury cases.

Bankruptcy partner Deirdre Carey Brown claimed her first listing in Best Lawyers based on her representation of clients in bankruptcy, creditor/debtor rights, insolvency, and reorganization matters. Board Certified in Business Bankruptcy Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Ms. Brown recently opened Forshey Prostok's Houston office.

Selection to Best Lawyers is determined only through nominations collected from other attorneys who practice in the same areas of law and who have previously appeared in the publication. Honorees are selected on merit, and no one can pay to be listed. Founded in 1983, Best Lawyers is widely considered as the leading guide to the best legal minds in the U.S.

Forshey Prostok LLP provides extensive experience in all areas of bankruptcy law from its offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston. The firm's scope of representation includes handling complex business reorganizations, enforcing of creditor's rights, leading commercial and bankruptcy-related litigation, overseeing creditors' committees, directing workouts, and closing bankruptcy acquisitions. Forshey Prostok is ranked by the Chambers USA legal guide and received a Tier 1 ranking from Best Law Firms for bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights. For more information, visit https://forsheyprostok.com/ .

