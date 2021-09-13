Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Services For B2B Marketing Leaders

The five services for B2B marketing leaders will help them drive measurable growth, client retention, and advocacy.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) introduces a number of Forrester Decisions services to help B2B marketing leaders and their teams accelerate progress on key marketing priorities. These services offer bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to enable firms to drive alignment across their revenue engine, while emphasizing customer growth, retention, and advocacy. According to Forrester, organizations that successfully align their revenue engine report 19% faster growth and 15% greater profitability.

Forrester offers five services for B2B marketing leaders: B2B Marketing Executives, Marketing Operations, Demand & ABM, Portfolio Marketing, and Channel Marketing. These services are part of a portfolio of 15 Forrester Decisions services designed for executives, functional leaders, and their teams — across technology, marketing, CX, sales, and product management — to empower them to move quickly, derisk decisions, and save time and money when tackling their most pressing priorities. The key priorities for B2B marketing leaders include:

Formulating a marketing strategy and driving transformation.

Developing the annual marketing and investment plan.

Shaping the brand experience.

Developing a corporate communications strategy.

Designing and implementing an integrated campaign strategy.

Demonstrating marketing's value to the business.

Creating marketing structure and operating models that optimize performance.

"The pandemic dramatically altered B2B buying behaviors, spurring the need for new approaches," said Sharyn Leaver, senior vice president of research at Forrester. "In 2021, 43% of B2B buyers are involved in large, complex buying scenarios affecting multiple departments with executive oversight, up from 28% in 2019, indicating increased scrutiny and due diligence on B2B purchases. As a result, B2B CMOs must move fast, build a strong coalition among their peers, and proactively engineer cross-functional alignment to better engage with buying groups. Forrester Decisions equips B2B marketing leaders with the resources to better understand their customers' changing behaviors, navigate complex buying scenarios, and ultimately achieve business outcomes faster."

Additionally, Forrester Decisions offers a personalized digital experience to help users intuitively navigate and share content. Forrester Decisions includes three core components that help leaders make progress on today's priorities and plan for the future:

1. Bold vision research that showcases the latest insights, trends, predictions, and market forecasts to stay ahead of changing customer and market dynamics. Examples include:

Forrester's signature research : Forrester's take on the important trends that impact business today and what's coming in the future. This includes research like empowered buying, which helps leaders stay ahead of ever-changing markets, economic volatility, and the expectations of empowered buyers to deliver on their customer-obsessed strategy.

: Forrester's take on the important trends that impact business today and what's coming in the future. This includes research like empowered buying, which helps leaders stay ahead of ever-changing markets, economic volatility, and the expectations of empowered buyers to deliver on their customer-obsessed strategy. Customer insights : access to data snapshots that explore business buyer attitudes, behaviors, and technology adoption.

: access to data snapshots that explore business buyer attitudes, behaviors, and technology adoption. Technology landscapes and Forrester Wave™ evaluations: Know when and why to invest in 297 different technologies, understand 74 different tech categories, and evaluate potential partners from more than 850 vendors to drive growth.

2. Curated tools and frameworks to tackle priorities with strategic models and plug-and-play templates, including:

Strategic models : Each Forrester Decisions service contains a core set of strategic models designed to help leaders take immediate action on their most pressing priorities. For example, the Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall™ is the industry standard for B2B organizations looking to define their demand management process. It helps firms drive new pipeline and revenue opportunities in current accounts, turn buyers into advocates, and fuel demand generation activities such as attracting net-new buyers' attention and accelerating deal closing.

: Each Forrester Decisions service contains a core set of strategic models designed to help leaders take immediate action on their most pressing priorities. For example, the Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall™ is the industry standard for B2B organizations looking to define their demand management process. It helps firms drive new pipeline and revenue opportunities in current accounts, turn buyers into advocates, and fuel demand generation activities such as attracting net-new buyers' attention and accelerating deal closing. Peer benchmarks : Forrester Decisions provides clients with access to marketing benchmarks to help them keep pace with the market and justify change or the need for additional investment.

: Forrester Decisions provides clients with access to marketing benchmarks to help them keep pace with the market and justify change or the need for additional investment. Assessments: Diagnostic assessments enable B2B marketing leaders to compare their organization's current state with other high-performing B2B marketing organizations to uncover prioritized areas for improvement.

3. Hands-on guidance to apply Forrester research to specific needs:

Guidance sessions : Leaders work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to their specific context.

: Leaders work with Forrester experts to apply frameworks, models, and data to their specific context. Events: B2B marketing leaders also experience Forrester's full suite of offerings at established annual events in North America , EMEA, and APAC. B2B Summit is the premier event for B2B leaders to get inspired by hearing about the latest developments from industry experts, paired with real-world examples from the most innovative B2B marketers. B2B Summit APAC and B2B Summit EMEA will take place on September 14-15 and September 28-29, respectively.

