Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Data Strategy & Insights North America Live Virtual Experience

Mastercard and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services among key organizations to discuss the impact of data, analytics, and AI on the decade ahead

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its Data Strategy & Insights North America live virtual, immersive experience to be held October 13-15, 2020. Featuring Forrester analysts and noted industry speakers, the conference will offer guidance to chief information officers, chief data officers, chief analytics officers, and customer experience and marketing leaders to help them make strategic and operational decisions and glean the most relevant insights to transform their organizations for the decade ahead.

Data Strategy & Insights North America will also help attendees expand their data literacy skills and reimagine the role of data, analytics, and artificial intelligence in the future of work. This year's event will include six keynotes and 18 deep-dive sessions across three in-depth breakout tracks focused on data strategy, AI and analytics, and customer insights. Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

The "New Normal" For Data And Insights Leaders. This year, organizations scrambled to use data and analytics to understand and manage the impact of the pandemic on business processes, customers, and employees. This panel, featuring JoAnn Stonier , chief data officer at Mastercard, and Chris Turpin , chief enterprise architect at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, explores how leaders will navigate this new normal in their respective roles.

The ability to launch a new business ecosystem in less than a year, release a new technology solution to market in weeks, or redesign a marketplace and supply chain in days is no longer unattainable. This keynote showcases real-world examples of how strong data foundations help companies and governments both emerge from chaos and thrive in chaos. The Reinvention Of The Future Of Work. Applying better data, analytics, AI, and automation to redefine the future of work and the employee experience requires more embeddedness, responsiveness, and innovation, especially as firms build resiliency. This keynote explores how data and analytics fuel the intelligence — and transformation — behind the future of work.

Applying better data, analytics, AI, and automation to redefine the future of work and the employee experience requires more embeddedness, responsiveness, and innovation, especially as firms build resiliency. This keynote explores how data and analytics fuel the intelligence — and transformation — behind the future of work. World-Changing AI Technologies. AI has been restricted by data, cost, and trust challenges, but a host of new technologies — from synthetic data and transformer networks to federated learning and neuromorphic computing — will remake our world. This keynote offers a business view into what the future holds for AI.

AI has been restricted by data, cost, and trust challenges, but a host of new technologies — from synthetic data and transformer networks to federated learning and neuromorphic computing — will remake our world. This keynote offers a business view into what the future holds for AI. Top Trends And Emerging Technologies In Data Management. New and emerging technologies in data management are enabling organizations to support the next generation of insights, real-time analytics, customer intelligence, and other emerging use cases. This session explores the top trends and offers insight into how organizations should leverage new technologies to support their data management strategy.

"In today's environment, data drives the digital business," said Srividya Sridharan, event host and VP, research director at Forrester. "To realize the full potential of AI and analytics, firms require new skills and roles. They need to develop a new operational mindset to take models from theory to reality — and to scale AI in a responsible and ethical manner. Data Strategy & Insights is a prime opportunity to discuss how data and insights will translate to impact and growth."

As previously announced, five-time Grammy Award winner, 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and popular music icon Michael McDonald will headline as music performer for Data Strategy & Insights North America attendees.

