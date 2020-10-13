Formosa Group Launches Formosa Interactive Seattle Through Acquisition Of Seattle-Based Post-Production Studio, Clatter & Din

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formosa Group has officially launched its latest strategic initiative to expand Formosa Interactive into a global creative services and co-development partner for publishers, developers, and clients around the...

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formosa Group has officially launched its latest strategic initiative to expand Formosa Interactive into a global creative services and co-development partner for publishers, developers, and clients around the world.

Under the leadership of Senior Vice President, Paul Lipson, Formosa Interactive debuts its expansion strategy with the newly completed acquisition of Clatter & Din, a thriving Seattle-based post-production company.

"We are thrilled to provide regional support to our partners as we expand our award-winning pipelines and team of exceptional creative talent. Our move into Seattle reflects our passion for providing the very best end-to-end solutions and creative excellence to the global games market," said Lipson.

Co-founded over 25 years ago by Peter Barnes, Clatter & Din has established itself as the leading post-production studio in the greater Pacific Northwest. Located in the hub of interactive entertainment development, newly named Formosa Interactive Seattle will provide existing and new clients with unprecedented easy access to a top-of-the-line multi-purpose facility within a talent rich community.

Peter Barnes, co-founder of Clatter & Din, expressed his excitement, stating, "I am extremely delighted to join Formosa Group, a dynamic force in post-production. It will be an absolute pleasure to participate in helping Formosa Interactive Seattle flourish. I am very excited to continue my growth in the industry I love and to be a part of this amazing group."

About Formosa Group:

Formosa Group ( www.formosagroup.com), a Streamland Media company, is a full service post-production sound company comprised of award-winning talent. Among its many divisions, Formosa Group offers content creators services including sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial, re-recording mixing, integration and music for film, broadcast, games and other platforms. It is home to some of the most creative and well-respected sound artists in the entertainment industry today. Formosa Group has five unique divisions - Features, Broadcast, Music, Interactive and Commercials - and eight locations.

